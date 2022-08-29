The dark side of Tom Brady's dream wedding with Gisele Bundchen Buccaneers QB wants you to forget about

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship has been well documented by the NFL paparazzi over the years. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2009, have had two kids since then and have quickly become the league's power couple.

While the wedding itself was one straight out of a fairytale, there was one dark tale that overshadowed the entire occasion thanks to its violent and dark nature. While Brady and Gisele chose to keep proceedings private, the paparazzi found a way to sneak in some pictures whenever they spotted the couple together ahead of the big day.

But when two photographers tried to take some photos, two bodyguards at the grand wedding took things a bit too far.

According to AFP, the photographers, identified as Yuri Cortez, a Salvadoran, and his Costa Rican colleague, Carlos Aviles, had been trying to take pictures of the wedding. That's when the two bodyguards approached them and demanded they hand over the cameras' memory cards.

When the photographers declined and proceeded to drive away, shots were fired, potentially with the intention of causing harm. The two later pressed charges against the bodyguards and a Costa Rican judge sentenced the guards to five years in prison for the incident. The photographers' lawyer, Victor Herrera, said the judge also sentenced the guards to each pay a $10,000 fine for the shooting.

Brady, though, during a conversation with Sports Illustrated, had initially played down the photographers' claims, saying that they were false:

"Absolute, total B.S. We found two guys on our property, and we told them to get out. Our security guys didn't even have guns. There were no shots fired."

Tom Brady addresses his mysterious disappearance from Buccaneers training camp

Tom Brady's mysterious disappearance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp had the entire NFL community speculating. The 45-year-old, who rarely ever skips a day at work, took time off just days ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. Since returning to practice, the quarterback hasn't entertained too many questions regarding his absence.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”(🎥 @Buccaneers)https://t.co/8WPupuB3XP

But after his team's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, he addressed his absence, which is reported to be for personal reasons:

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on. You've got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

His cryptic response has left many questioning whether all is good when it comes to his personal life. Brady had earlier mentioned how things haven't always been smooth sailing with Gisele. But with this likely to be his final season in the NFL, Brady will finally look to spend some more time with his family.

