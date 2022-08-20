Tom Brady left training camp to participate on Masked Singer? Redditor has wild theory for Buccaneers QB's leave of absence 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for the best part of two weeks now. The 45-year-old is reportedly on leave for personal reasons.

There has been much speculation as to why the seven-time Super Bowl champion is missing. Head coach Todd Bowles said there was no definitive timeline for his return, and it got fans thinking.

So much so that one Redditor has come up with a sensational theory as to why Brady is absent and why Bowles refused to put a date on his return. The fan thinks that the 45-year-old is a participant on The Masked Singer and posted on Reddit in great detail as to why they think that.

This fan has clearly done their homework and has gone to great lengths to give support to the theory. While the quarterback is away for personal reasons, everything that the fan puts forward adds up.

It does seem fathomable that this could happen as Brady retired for 40 days and could have easily signed a contract for such a show. We won't know until the new season airs, but it would certainly be rather odd for the best quarterback ever to miss a large chunk of the preseason over a TV show.

What can we expect from Brady and the Buccaneers in 2022?

Likely much of the same as what we saw last season. Tampa Bay will be odds on to at least win their division, although some have the New Orleans Saints pushing them very hard.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ will be without his favorite target in Rob Gronkowski nor will Chris Godwin for the first week. It is likely that the Buccaneers will be cautios with the receiver.

Tampa Bay still have a great shot at making a deep playoff run as they acquired Julio Jones from the Titans to help Mike Evans and company. But it is along the offensive line with center Ryan Jensen, who is going to miss time that will hurt Brady the most.

Nevertheless, when a team has one of the best to ever do it at the quarterback position, they will always have a shot.

