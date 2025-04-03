"The deal will get done" - Colin Cowherd believes Kyle Shanahan sees Brock Purdy as 49ers QB1 amid rumored $60,000,000 extension

The San Francisco 49ers know the talent Brock Purdy is and Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should prepare for a hefty payday heading his way. Purdy, who led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIX and back-to-back NFC Championship appearances, is eligible for an extension this offseason.

There’s speculations that his next contract could fall in the $55 to $60 million-per-year range, putting him in the same bracket as other star quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

Cowherd believes there’s barely any drama to expect in Purdy's contract extension talks. In the latest episode of "The Herd," he laid it out perfectly.

“This is all about Kyle Shanahan,” Cowherd said. “If Kyle sees Brock as a top-10 quarterback, then he is. The deal will get done.”

And based on how Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have spoken this offseason, that’s exactly how the 49ers see it, too. Lynch recently told reporters at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting:

“I think we’re going to get the deal done. That’s what I believe.”

All eyes on Kyle Shanahan’s top guy, Brock Purdy

While San Francisco hasn’t yet finalized a deal, the front office has made several strategic cap moves, including restructuring veteran contracts and leaning on affordable rookie contributors to prep for Purdy’s upcoming payday.

The Iowa State alum is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which currently pays him less than several backup quarterbacks around the league.

Still, it’s hard to argue with the results. In 2023, Purdy threw for over 4,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Even after a topsy-turvy 2024 season, Shanahan’s trust in him hasn’t wavered.

“This franchise runs through Kyle,” Cowherd added. “If he believes in Purdy, the front office will follow.”

While the numbers may not be official just yet, all signs point to the 49ers locking down their franchise quarterback for the long haul. And for a team built on continuity, timing, and precision, traits that Purdy has quietly mastered, it’s no surprise they’re ready to pay to keep the rhythm alive.

