NFL Draft 2021: Who did the New York Giants select in the first round?

The New York Giants had an eventful evening during Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft.

They entered the draft with the 11th overall pick but traded it to the Chicago Bears in exchange for four picks, including the 20th overall pick. The Giants ended up drafting wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the University of Florida with their first-round pick.

New York Giants traded down for bounty of picks

There was a lot of action surrounding the 11th overall pick that led to the Giants moving down. The Philadelphia Eagles had the 12th overall pick but had a strong feeling that Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was going to be selected by the Giants one pick earlier.

That suspicion led to the Eagles trading up two spots to the tenth overall pick, claiming it from the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia drafted Smith with that pick to bolster their thin receiving corps.

Post that, the Giants did not see much value in remaining at number 11, since their primary target had been snatched away. Additionally, the Chicago Bears, who were in dire need of a quarterback, offered the Giants a lucrative package to move up to the 11th overall pick.

The Bears gave the Giants the 20th as well as the 164th overall pick of this year's draft. The Giants also received the Bears' 2022 first- and fourth-round picks. The Bears selected quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State after trading up nine spots on Day 1.

Giants trade: Pick 11



Bears trade: Pick 20, 164, 2022 first-round pick and 2022 fourth-round pick.

New York Giants continue to bolster their receiving unit

Kadarius Toney will join a Giants receiving unit that has been bolstered this offseason. New York signed former Detroit Lions standout wide receiver Kenny Golladay last month and also brought in tight end Kyle Rudolph from the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s unclear what Toney’s presence means for incumbent wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. But the Giants want to give quarterback Daniel Jones plenty of weapons to work with next season.

Toney displayed a very versatile skillset while playing for the Gators. In addition to his 120 catches, he also clocked 66 rushing attempts in his college career. The Giants will try to take advantage of his different strengths and line him up all over the field.

