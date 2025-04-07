“The hardest worker I know”: Olivia Culpo beams with pride after Christian McCaffrey’s high school jersey retirement

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was given a special tribute as his high school jersey was retired at Valor Christian in Colorado. His wife, Olivia Culpo, spoke from the heart about McCaffrey's dedication during his career playing football.

Married to McCaffrey since June 2024, Culpo attended the ceremony for McCaffrey's retirement. She is also pregnant with their first child. The couple announced they were having a baby on March 10, as Culpo wrote in her Instagram post, "Next chapter, motherhood."

The jersey retirement ceremony took place on Sunday at Highlands Ranch's Valor Christian High School. Ed and Lisa, McCaffrey's parents, were also at the celebration marking their son's legacy.

Culpo took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her husband, posting a photo of the two of them at the ceremony with a heartfelt message:

"Yesterday was emotional in the best way. Watching Christian's high school jersey get retired was a powerful, full-circle moment — one that reminded me of all the grit, sacrifice, and discipline he's poured into this game from the very beginning.

"You're the hardest worker I know, not just because of what you do on the field, but because of who you are: a selfless teammate and a relentless pursuer of growth."

Christian McCaffrey tallied 141 touchdowns and 8,845 all-purpose yards at Valor. School administrator Jim Kirchner said McCaffrey's skills left fans silently stunned. In his last high school game in 2013, Christian McCaffrey posted 221 total yards and four touchdowns against Fairview High School. He took Valor to their fifth straight state title and was awarded MVP of the championship game.

Christian McCaffrey responds to Olivia Culpo's heartfelt message

Christian McCaffrey answered back to his wife's tribute by sending a message: "I Love You❤️" on his Instagram story. He also shared what he felt regarding the honor.

"Yesterday was an emotional honor for me. This jersey represents all of the people who shaped me into the person I am today. I carry you with me in all that I do," Christian McCaffrey said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Culpo acknowledged there were tearful moments in the ceremony. "If you were there and saw me bawling the whole time it was just hormones," she joked on Instagram.

Her pregnancy hasn't been without obstacles. In a recent TikTok, Culpo showed that she experienced a subchorionic hematoma during her first trimester. The condition led to bleeding and necessitated weeks of rest in bed starting from her second week pregnant.

The jersey retirement came as Christian McCaffrey prepares to make a comeback in the NFL. After a Super Bowl-reaching season in 2023, his 2024 campaign was cut short because of injury. He missed early games with Achilles tendonitis before sustaining an injury on his posterior cruciate ligament during the game against the Buffalo Bills in December. This sidelined him after just four games.

