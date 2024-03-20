Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have Heidi Montag's blessings.

Ever since Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship, multiple celebrities and friends have reached out to support the couple. This includes movie and TV stars hoping that Kelce and Swift stay together.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, "The Hills" actress Heidi Montag spoke about the new power couple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think Travis is the one for her,” Montag said. “I don’t know, and I haven’t talked to her people or anything like that, but it seems like they’re a match made in heaven. So, I hope so.”

She even believes that they're at the right time and place, referring to them as two individuals coming together for a perfect combination.

"They look really happy together and really fun. And it's so fun to watch her at the games and be really immersed in his family and hers, too. They're both such family-oriented people and really close to their parents and the families that it seems like a really good merging of the two families".

Montag added that she can easily see Travis Kelce and the "Blank Space" singer with two to three kids and how they can travel the world while building their family:

"They're both very mobile for their jobs, so they could live anywhere they wanted and continue to travel and have family to help them."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their quiet time together before busy schedules pick up

In an earlier Us Weekly report, a source spoke about Swift and Travis Kelce spending time together after the 2023 NFL season. Despite their packed schedules, they continue to make efforts to see each other, often spotted by fans during events or dates.

The two reportedly attended the exclusive Oscars party, even though they managed to evade the media and paparazzi while in LA.

"They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family," the source said.

They were also spotted on a zoo date in Sydney, Australia, and at a restaurant dinner date in Singapore.