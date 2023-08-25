“The Jets are America's team” - Herm Edwards makes bold proclamation about Aaron Rodgers’ team 

ESPN's Herm Edwards believes the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets are now the most popular team in the country. On ESPN's "First Take," the former head coach said that every time he turns on the network, he sees analysts talking about the Jets.

He said it used to be the Dallas Cowboys that were so highly covered on the sports networks. Now, he said all anyone wants to talk about is the Jets, which is why he believes that the New York Jets have de-throned the Dallas Cowboys as the top team in the United States.

Herm Edwards said:

"Oh, the New York Jets. The Jets have taken the mantle away from the Cowboys. Especially on Stephen Show. We talk about the Jets and on Greeny's show more than the Cowboys. I've counted the days. How many times do we talk about the Jets and how many times you talk about Cowboys?

"It's not even close. The Jets are America's team all of a sudden. They have. They got Aaron Rodgers. And all of a sudden, these New York. Jets like they're in the Super Bowl. I'm just saying, every time I turn TV on, we talk about the Jets. We just do. It used to be. And it must make Stephen a man because Stephen wants to beat up the Cowboys."

He continued:

"But now we got to talk about Jets, and it's like, 'Wow, we got one guy. We got Aaron Rodgers.' And their whole fortune has changed because they got the quarterback."

Edwards concluded his statement by saying the reason for that is because the Jets finally have the quarterback they need to find success. The Dallas Cowboys' struggles throughout the past two decades may have also played a role in that revelation.

Will Aaron Rodgers play in Jets' final preseason game?

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make his debut for the New York Jets. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson has started the Jets preseason games up to this point. This isn't unusual for the veteran quarterback, who hasn't played in the preseason in quite a few years.

As the New York Jets gear up for the final preseason matchup against the New York Giants, the question remained. Fans will get their wish as Rodgers will make his first appearance in a New York Jets uniform on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers isn't expected to play much but at least he will get his feet wet with his new offense. The New York Jets will open the 2023 NFL season with a home game against the Buffalo Bills.

