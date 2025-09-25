“The league won’t do anything about it”: Mike Florio hits back at Roger Goodell for downplaying Tom Brady’s dual role issues

Mike Florio isn’t buying Roger Goodell’s explanation for the Tom Brady controversy. The NFL commissioner tried to downplay any conflict of interest concerns in Brady juggling his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

Speaking to CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Goodell was described as “animated” as he insisted,

“Where’s the conflict? He’s not hanging around in the facilities. We don’t allow that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio, however, believes that the league's imposing restrictions prove the conflict exists. He writes,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There conflict still exists. But the league won’t do anything about it, in part because the league doesn’t want to admit that it created this mess by approving Brady’s partial purchase of the Raiders last October."

Ad

Trending

“The steps taken to minimize the impact of a conflict of interest does not erase the conflict,” Florio argued. “There’s only one way to remove the conflict: Remove the conflict.”

Yesterday, Brady called critics “paranoid and distrustful.” However, Florio warns that other NFL owners could eventually force Brady to “pick a lane.”

Also read: “Tom Brady is above rules”: Fans react as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shrugs off conflict of interest narrative against Raiders minority owner

Ad

Tom Brady conflict of interest allegations

Brady’s latest newsletter offers the former Patriots quarterback a fresh perspective on the conflict-of-interest issue plaguing him for the past week. He doubled down on his dual identity as Fox broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and brushed off concerns.

He called the criticism “paranoia and distrust.” Brady insisted that he carries a “moral and ethical duty to the sport” and that his overlapping roles are “not actually a point of conflict.”

Ad

Brady defended his work in the booth, promising fans “a great viewing experience” and sharing the “deep well of knowledge” gained from nearly three decades of high-level football. At the same time, he vowed to help “refresh and reinvigorate” the Raiders culture and help restore the Silver & Black’s glory days.

Also read: "Rich for a man who deflated footballs": Craig Carton torches Tom Brady defending his morals amid questions on broadcasting and Raiders ownership

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.