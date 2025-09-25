“The league won’t do anything about it”: Mike Florio hits back at Roger Goodell for downplaying Tom Brady’s dual role issues

Mike Florio isn’t buying Roger Goodell’s explanation for the Tom Brady controversy. The NFL commissioner tried to downplay any conflict of interest concerns in Brady juggling his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Speaking to CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Goodell was described as “animated” as he insisted,
“Where’s the conflict? He’s not hanging around in the facilities. We don’t allow that.”
Florio, however, believes that the league's imposing restrictions prove the conflict exists. He writes,
"There conflict still exists. But the league won’t do anything about it, in part because the league doesn’t want to admit that it created this mess by approving Brady’s partial purchase of the Raiders last October."
“The steps taken to minimize the impact of a conflict of interest does not erase the conflict,” Florio argued. “There’s only one way to remove the conflict: Remove the conflict.”
Yesterday, Brady called critics “paranoid and distrustful.” However, Florio warns that other NFL owners could eventually force Brady to “pick a lane.”
Tom Brady conflict of interest allegations
Brady’s latest newsletter offers the former Patriots quarterback a fresh perspective on the conflict-of-interest issue plaguing him for the past week. He doubled down on his dual identity as Fox broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and brushed off concerns.
He called the criticism “paranoia and distrust.” Brady insisted that he carries a “moral and ethical duty to the sport” and that his overlapping roles are “not actually a point of conflict.”
Brady defended his work in the booth, promising fans “a great viewing experience” and sharing the “deep well of knowledge” gained from nearly three decades of high-level football. At the same time, he vowed to help “refresh and reinvigorate” the Raiders culture and help restore the Silver & Black’s glory days.
