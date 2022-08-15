Are Arch Manning, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning related? QB family tree explained

The Manning family, featuring Peyton and Eli, are one of the best-known football families ever to play in the NFL. Both Peyton and Eli have had stellar NFL careers. Each of them won two Super Bowls apiece.

Peyton is considered one of the top-three quarterbacks of all-time. Meanwhile, his brother Eli led his team to two of the most improbable Super Bowl victories in NFL history.

Peyton retired as a five-time league MVP, made 14 Pro Bowls, and has the most passing yards in a single season and in a single game.

Eli Manning was a four-time Pro Bowler and is a two-time Super Bowl MVP. He retired throwing 366 passing touchdowns and 57,023 yards, while playing for the Giants for over 15 seasons.

Of course, before Peyton and Eli shined in their careers in the 2000s and 2010s, their father, Archie, was also a quarterback in the NFL.

Archie went to college and played football at Ole Miss, where his son Eli would eventually play. After three seasons at Ole Miss, Archie was selected second overall in the 1970 draft by the New Orleans Saints.

In his career, he made two Pro Bowls back-to-back in 1978 and 1979. He retired with 125 passing touchdowns and 23,911 passing yards.

Archie has another son, Cooper, who also stood out in football. Unfortunately, his career was cut short after high school because of spinal stenosis. Cooper's son, Arch Manning, could be the next coming of Peyton and Eli.

How are Arch Manning and Peyton Manning related?

Yes, Arch Manning, who is the top high-school recruit of the 2023 class, is related to the legendary quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli. He is the son of Peyton and Eli's brother, Cooper.

Arch Manning recently committed to the University of Texas and will be a Longhorn. He decided on UT after receiving multiple offers from D-1 schools, including Ole Miss, where his uncle Eli attended.

Arch Manning a five-star recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also the No. 1-ranked overall player in the recruiting class of 2023.

Peyton's former teammate, Pat McAfee, thinks that Arch can surpass both Eli and Peyton as far as greatness.

He points out how Arch is much more athletic than Peyton and Eli. H also said Arch has had an advantage because he's been watching film since middle school.

Time will tell how great Arch will be, but he will be the next Manning member to be in the NFL in the near-future.

