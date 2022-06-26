Eli Manning shares his feelings on nephew Arch's move to Texas

Football runs in the Manning family. Archie Manning, the father of Peyton and Eli, played in the NFL from 1971-1984. He had a long career and made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 1978 and 1979.

His two sons went a step further than their father. They both went on to win multiple Super Bowls and played in the NFL for over 15 years.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 high school prospect in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie. His father Cooper also stood out in football, but his career was cut short after high school by spinal stenosis.

Arch recently committed to the University of Texas and will be a Longhorn after receiving multiple offers from D-1 schools. Eli considered going to Texas before deciding to go to Ole Miss, one of the schools that pursued Arch.

Speaking to the NFL Network Friday, Eli opened up about his nephew's move to Texas:

“He just wants to play football. He wants to be a great teammate. I’m excited for him going to Texas. It’s a great university, great history of football. It’ll be fun to get down to Austin a few times.”

The Longhorns will have a good quarterback room for the next few years. Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in 2021, Hudson Card, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2020 class, and Manning will all jostle for top spot.

One analyst thinks Arch Manning could be the best Manning

Arch Manning will undoubtedly be surrounded by hype going forward. One of Peyton's former teammates, Pat McAfee, thinks Arch has the ability to become the greatest Manning.

McAfee said:

"[Arch] Manning has grown up in the Manning Football Academy. He is more athletic than Peyton and Eli and has been watching NFL film since middle school. [He] is dominant in seven-on-sevens and in high school. [He] can run, can dunk, can move. He might be the best Manning ever."

