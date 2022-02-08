"Isn't just an NFL problem" - Former NFL GM believes lack of diversity in league stems from copying society 

The big news coming out of the NFL these past few weeks hasn't been about the Super Bowl; it's been about the league's lack of diversity.

The National Football League and three of its teams are being sued by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

In his lawsuit, Flores calls out the National Football League for its lack of diversity, especially among its coaches. Until this week, the league only had one black head coach, and that was Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Recently, Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans, and Mike McDaniel was hired by the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel comes from a multiracial background.

One former National Football League general manager says the league is just mirroring society. Scott Poioli said this on Good Morning Football:

“I want to be clear on this. This isn't just an NFL problem. The NFL is mirroring society. I think it's something we all need to work on. And hopefully, the NFL can start to figure out ways to fix this problem. You know, again, we point fingers exclusively at owners. But I think we also have to take a look at the fact, who is influencing them? What is influencing them? What's helping them or hurting them make these decisions? So, to me, the system's broken, and we got to continue to work at it.”

The National Football League isn't the only league having issues with diversity. Other leagues are having or have had the same issues, as well.

The NFL is not alone

The National Football League isn't the only league dealing with diversity problems. The NBA and MLB have had issues for years.

Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling made some racially insensitive comments that forced the NBA to make him give up ownership of the team.

katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼🌸 @katherineOma NBA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was thrown out of the NBA and fined for racist statements. The NBA seems to be pretty good about supporting their players. Why can’t the NFL clean up their act? Why are black coaches so few when the players are 70% black? NBA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was thrown out of the NBA and fined for racist statements. The NBA seems to be pretty good about supporting their players. Why can’t the NFL clean up their act? Why are black coaches so few when the players are 70% black? https://t.co/74hBgJqk06

There is only one black owner in the NBA, and that's Michael Jordan, who owns the Charolette Hornets; however, the NBA does have a number of black head coaches. As of the start of the 2021-2022 season, the NBA has 12 black head coaches, more than any other league.

Major League Baseball only has two black managers, Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros and Dave Roberts of the LA Dodgers, who both made the playoffs last year. The Dodgers are also one of the few franchises with an African-American in the owners box, and that's former L.A. Lakers player Magic Johnson. Magic is part-owner of the Dodgers.

All three leagues have a long way to go in fostering more diversity in their leagues, but it seems, to a certain extent, the NBA and MLB may be ahead of the National Football League when it comes to correcting these issues.

