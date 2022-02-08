5 closest Super Bowl finishes of all-time

The Super Bowl is the biggest event of every NFL season. A champion is crowned based on the result of one single game. It's almost always an exciting game because of the high stakes, but some have been more competitive than others. Some of the closest games have created some of the wildest endings, with these five being some of the closest endings in the game's history.

Closest finishes in Super Bowl history

#1 - SB LI - New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots celebrating victory

This is the only time in Super Bowl history that the game went into overtime, and it was because of the greatest comeback of all time. The New England Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Tom Brady marched the Patriots all the way back to force overtime, where they would score a walk-off touchdown.

#2 - SB XXV - New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills

Scott Norwood attempts a game-winning field goal

The New York Giants led by just one point when Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood lined up to attempt a game-winning 47-yard field goal. He, unfortunately, missed the kick as time expired, a play that is now infamously known as the "wide right." It was the first time in Super Bowl history that a game was decided by just one point.

