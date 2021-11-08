NFL to investigate footage from Packers' training facility, Halloween party to determine Aaron Rodgers' COVID violations

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will be looking into footage from the Green Bay Packers' training facility to see to what extent quarterback Aaron Rodgers violated the league's COVID-19 policies for unvaccinated players. Rodgers' dishonesty about his vaccination status was uncovered when he tested positive last week, a diagnosis that will keep him out of the Packers' highly-anticipated Week 9 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox).

The league will also be investigating a Halloween party hosted by Rodgers, one whose events were shared were on the NFL star's social media account.

Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended: Further investigation still on

Schefter's report says that management from opposing teams were displeased by the fact that the unvaccinated Rodgers was unmasked in the team facility, on the sidelines, and during the press conference. Face coverings are required for unvaccinated personnel at such events.

The opposing teams are also displeased with Rodgers' disregard for the rules and have encouraged the league to investigate further. One executive referred to the situation as "B.S'."

"What's going on in Green Bay, that's not what teams were told by the NFL," the anonymous expectuve said. "Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren't playing wear masks."

Rodgers' Halloween party, held on Sunday night while the Packers (7-1) relished a Thursday night victory over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals, is also a point of interest for the league. Rodgers, dressed as action movie hero John Wick, was unmasked in photos shared from the party, as were his guests. The league's COVID prevention policies prevent larger groups from gathering outside the team facility, so any investigation into the party would likely center around such a rule violation.

The NFL's investigation is the latest twist in Rodgers' COVID vaccination saga, one that compounded during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he claimed to be allergic to mRNA vaccines and underwent an alternative immunity treatment that was not approved by either the NFL or the Players' Association.

Rodgers would be eligible to return for the Packers' Week 10 game against Seattle if he tests negative on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, the Packers are starting 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who is making his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Edited by Shivam Damohe