×
Create
Notifications

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now” - Julian Edelman blasts his old team

Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots
Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots
Bethany Cohen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 23, 2021 02:31 AM IST
News

The New England Patriots are 2-4 through the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season. While the Patriots have shown glimpses of improvement, the team just hasn't been able to pull out more than two victories.

Recently retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edleman wasn't afraid to say how he feels about the team's current status while on "Inside the NFL" this week ahead of the Patriots' Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

What did @Edelman11 learn this week? 💭 The Patriots 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘁 the Patriots right now.#InsideTheNFL streaming now on @paramountplus: bit.ly/INFLPPlus https://t.co/VLm6lRFplA

Retired WR Julian Edelman shares his feelings about the 'new' Patriots team

The New England Patriots have rookie quarterback Mac Jones running the offense and spent more money in free agency than other teams, creating a nearly unrecognizable team that Patriots fans have remembered from the past.

twitter.com/mikereiss/stat… https://t.co/yhIX33PlEq

As an analyst on "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, Julian Edelman along with other co-hosts, voiced their opinions and takes on certain happenings in the league at the time. He spoke this week about the New England Patriots and their most recent overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Edelman said that the Patriots just aren't playing like the Patriots that everyone is used to seeing. He acknowledged that there are younger players and new additions to the team, but said that they are all capable of playing good football and that the mistakes need to be worked out.

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now, and it hurts me to say this. They are not the Patriots,”

Turning over the football has been a big concern for the New England Patriots, something that would never have happened when Tom Brady and company were on their way to winning six Super Bowls. Edelman also discussed the Patriots' blocked punts and interceptions and even said that the way the Patriots are playing currently, hasn't been seen in New England since 1993.

There is proof to what Edelman is saying. New England's losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Dallas Cowboys were both "winnable" games.

Also Read

Edelman went on to say that he feels that there needs to be a player in the locker room to take on the leadership role and there needs to be accountability for the way the Patriots are playing.

The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets this week in a divisional home game. The two last played in Week 2, which accounts for one of the Patriots two victories this season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी