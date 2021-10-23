“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now” - Julian Edelman blasts his old team

The New England Patriots are 2-4 through the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season. While the Patriots have shown glimpses of improvement, the team just hasn't been able to pull out more than two victories.

Recently retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edleman wasn't afraid to say how he feels about the team's current status while on "Inside the NFL" this week ahead of the Patriots' Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

The New England Patriots have rookie quarterback Mac Jones running the offense and spent more money in free agency than other teams, creating a nearly unrecognizable team that Patriots fans have remembered from the past.

As an analyst on "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, Julian Edelman along with other co-hosts, voiced their opinions and takes on certain happenings in the league at the time. He spoke this week about the New England Patriots and their most recent overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Edelman said that the Patriots just aren't playing like the Patriots that everyone is used to seeing. He acknowledged that there are younger players and new additions to the team, but said that they are all capable of playing good football and that the mistakes need to be worked out.

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now, and it hurts me to say this. They are not the Patriots,”

Turning over the football has been a big concern for the New England Patriots, something that would never have happened when Tom Brady and company were on their way to winning six Super Bowls. Edelman also discussed the Patriots' blocked punts and interceptions and even said that the way the Patriots are playing currently, hasn't been seen in New England since 1993.

There is proof to what Edelman is saying. New England's losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Dallas Cowboys were both "winnable" games.

Edelman went on to say that he feels that there needs to be a player in the locker room to take on the leadership role and there needs to be accountability for the way the Patriots are playing.

The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets this week in a divisional home game. The two last played in Week 2, which accounts for one of the Patriots two victories this season.

