"The talent level is through the roof": $20,000,000 worth NFL WR Deebo Samuel praises the 2025 Class of hoopers at the Jordan Brand Classic

Deebo Samuel, the newly acquired wide receiver for the Washington Commanders and one of the NFL’s most explosive talents, recently took a moment away from the gridiron to express admiration for a different breed of athletes.

Attending the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, Samuel, whose value stands at $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, shared his thoughts on the rising class of basketball prospects, and he didn’t hold back on the praise on Friday.

“I ain’t gonna lie, these boys out here hooping,” Samuel said while watching the action unfold. “Like, what they feeding them?”

Attending the event for the first time, he seemed genuinely impressed by the skill level of the young athletes on the court.

“I’m seeing some great hoops right now,” he said.

Samuel also pointed to how modern access to resources has elevated youth training.

“These little kids nowadays, like, the talent level is through the roof,” Samuel said. “It’s mean, because they got access to social media and everything now, it’s like, they training class so different.”

With a personal stake in the future of sports through fatherhood, Samuel revealed his mindset when it comes to raising his own athlete.

“Right now he’s three,” Samuel said of his son. “When that four, five stage hit, then we in the lab for sure. I’m gonna put the ball in his hand. Any ball in his hand first for sure.”

When the classic debate came up—can football players hoop better than hoopers can play football—Samuel didn’t hesitate.

“I feel like more football players can play basketball rather than basketball playing football,” he declared, before joking, “I’m really Donovan Mitchell out here.”

Aaliyah Chavez and Kiyan Anthony shine bright at Jordan Brand Classic in D.C.

The Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D.C., delivered a star-studded showcase, crowning Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez and Syracuse-bound Kiyan Anthony as MVPs.

Chavez dropped 24 points, dished out five assists, and recorded five steals, leading Team Flight to a 128–108 win despite a record-setting 28-point effort from UNC-bound Nyla Brooks of Team USA.

Chavez, the National Player of the Year from Monterey High School in Texas, ended her high school career just shy of 5,000 points and helped her team clinch a historic state title. Her final all-star performance followed appearances at the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

Team Flight also saw strong outings from Sienna Betts (22 points, six rebounds), Jazzy Davidson (19 points, five boards, four assists), and Addie Deal (five rebounds, three assists). Team Air’s comeback attempt, led by Kelis Fisher (23 points) and Hailee Swain (18 points), fell short.

On the boys' side, Kiyan Anthony scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting and five rebounds, leading Team Air to a 141–124 victory in the Jordan Brand Classic.

