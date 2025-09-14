"The villain role suits him perfectly": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter being booed in Cincinnati

Travis Hunter’s NFL journey has had an auspicious start when his Jacksonville Jaguars won 26-10 over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. While Hunter is a two-way player, he was more active on the offensive side of the ball in his first NFL game. He played 39 snaps on offense, catching six passes for 33 yards. On defense, he appeared in six plays as an outside cornerback during passing downs.Jaguar fans were especially excited to see Hunter play, and he didn’t disappoint. Considered a worthy opponent, he was booed as he stepped onto Cincinnati’s home field for Week 2 on Sunday against the Bengals. However, he maintained his calm and confident demeanor, unfazed by the boos. In fact, it looked like the boos fueled him.Fans on X reacted to the scene.“The villain role suits him perfectly 🖤,” a fan wrote.“He treating boos like WiFi signals… the stronger they get, the better he plays 😂,” one fan said.“Embrace the boos, Travis! You're a rising star. 🌟,” another fan commented.More comments followed.“villain arc travis hunter 🔥,” a fan said.“He’s built for the spotlight, feeding off that energy. Should be a fun one to watch,” one fan commented.“Hunter feeding off the energy 🔥 Boos just make him sharper. JAX vs CIN is gonna be electric!” a fan wrote.Travis Hunter became a father in AugustApart from his successful NFL debut, Travis Hunter also had good personal news recently. After marrying his fiancee Leanna Lenee in May (they'd been dating since 2022), the couple shared in August that they welcomed their son just before the beginning of the NFL season.In a short YouTube video, the two shared a montage, from finding out they were expecting to the day their son was born. In one moment, Hunter looked into the camera and said to his son:“Gotta be better than me.”Before the NFL draft, the couple talked about not knowing where they’d raise their child. Once Hunter was drafted by the Jaguars in April, he said in the video:“You’re going to come up, and you’re going to be like me, and you’re going to get drafted to Jacksonville.”Now a father, Hunter is being a strong role model for his son, showing composure on the field, even when faced with boos from the crowd.Also Read: &quot;Designer everywhere&quot;: NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's gameday outfit for Jaguars vs Bengals Week 2 clash