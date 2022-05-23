"Today was nothing short of another miracle" - Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Seattle Children's hospital one last time before move to Denver

Russell Wilson and his Grammy Award-winning wife Ciara have been the NFL's second most recognizable power couple since 2015, behind only Tom Brady and Giselle because, as we know, the GOAT never settles for second in anything.

During that time, the couple have resided in the Pacific Northwest, with Wilson acting as the starting QB for the Seattle Seahawks since being drafted 75th overall in the 2012 NFL draft. In 2014, he secured his place in Seahawks history, leading them to a 43-8 blowout victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He was one awful Pete Carroll play call away from repeating the trick the very next year. Regardless, his legacy in Seattle was secured.

Over the last decade, the Wilsons have become part of the fabric of many Seattle communities. Together, they have been at the forefront of various initiatives and charities, raising funds and awareness for a multitude of causes, and even setting up their own Why Not You foundation.

So when the Seattle Seahawks decided to trade their legendary QB to the Denver Broncos this offseason, the fallout was not just felt by their 12th man fanbase, but by communities across the a city where Russell and Ciara are beloved.

Russel Wilson and wife Ciara leave Seattle with a heavy heart

After news of the Broncos trade broke, RW3 took to social media to make it clear just how he felt about the city he had called home for his entire NFL career.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson SEATTLE, I Love You.



And once the dust settles, and the Seahawks tribal fanbase can finally see past the red mist and disappointment of losing a future HOF QB, most will be recipirical in their love for him.

This is an exciting time for Wilson as he joins a franchise who many analysts believe could contend for a championship under his leadership. However, as he and his wife made their weekly visit to the Seattle Children's Hospital for the final time, it is apparent this is a move that has proven emotionally challenging for RW3 and his family.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Today was an emotional day. 10 years of going to @SeattleChildren and seeing miracles every week. Today was nothing short of another miracle. Two amazing Heroes. Issac & Isabelle. Remember… just continue to touch the “next mailbox” Forever Grateful. @Ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Today was an emotional day. 10 years of going to @SeattleChildren and seeing miracles every week. Today was nothing short of another miracle. Two amazing Heroes. Issac & Isabelle. Remember… just continue to touch the “next mailbox” Forever Grateful. @Ciara @WhyNotYouFdn https://t.co/y2yEkdxzdW

But Seattle's loss is Denver's gain, and that extends well-beyond what happens on the football field. With the boxes barely unpacked after their big move, the Wilsons where already making a difference for the communities of their new home city.

It is apparent that Russell and Ciara are making great efforts to give back to their local communities. Whether that is Seattle, Denver or elsewhere. Good people are good people, regardless of where they call home.

