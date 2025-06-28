"There's an athletic arrogance to Cam Ward": Greg Cosell highlights Titans stars unique edge over rookie QBs

The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick in this year's draft. The rookie is the projected front-runner to become the team's starting quarterback this upcoming season.
On Friday, NFL analyst Greg Cosell appeared on the Russ Tucker podcast. He shared his thoughts about Ward and his debut campaign with the Titans. Cosell talked about certain traits of Ward that give him an advantage over other rookie signal-callers this upcoming season.
"You know, things that always stand out to me when I watch quarterback in these kinds of setting is when they make a bad play, particulalry if they're rookie, is what happens next?" Cosell said. "Because, you know, I think that's whats off. That's what happens in games. Rookie quarterbacks make bad plays, and then what happens next?"
"Just the demeanor and the confidence. There's an athletic arrogance to Cam Ward that is really impressive, and they're a better team. Now, I'm not going to sit there and tell you they're going to be 13-4, but I mean they're a better team then they were a year ago."
Before Cam Ward, the Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. After spending his rookie campaign as a third-string option on the depth chart, Levis took over as QB1 last season. Unfortunately, he could only muster a disappointing 3-14 record, raising questions about his future with the team.
During the 2024 season, Ward led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 campaign while recording 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing.
Colin Cowherd shares his prediction for the Titans after Cam Ward's draft
In May, Colin Cowherd discussed the Tennessee Titans' upcoming season after they struggled last year. He opened up about the team's offense failing to shine on the gridiron with Will Levis as the starting quarterback.
Cowherd also talked about Ward and the impact he will have on the team this year.
"Tennessee was so bad ta quarterback with Will Levis, they lost games where they out, phyiscal, out, schemed and outplayed team," Cowherd said on his show. "Cam Ward is accurate, moves coachable. I mean, Miami's had some good quarterbacks. He broke all Miami records."
"There's history of this league when guys come in without a lot of stars and without a lot of pats on the back, nobody's pandering to them. That's jet fuel. So I think Cam Ward changes outcomes. I think Tennessee is going to be a playoff team."
The Titans begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Denver Broncos in September. Only time will tell if Ward is, in fact, given the opportunity as QB1 over others on the depth chart.
