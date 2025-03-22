“There’s a clear flaw in it”- Mike Florio highlights how Packers’ demand of banning Eagles’"push tush" will not work

NFL analyst Mike Florio has shared his two cents on the Green Bay Packers demanding the league to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' "push tush" play. After the Packers submitted their formal request to the NFL to change the rule, Florio explained why their plea would be unsuccessful.

On Friday, Florio outlined a quote from Green Bay's message to the NFL which read:

“No offensive player may . . . immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage.”

Florio then suggested that the proposed rule change by the Packers had an issue itself.

"If the rule will be enforced as written, there’s a clear flaw in it. It prevents pushing the ballcarrier “immediately at the snap.” Florio wrote for his column on NBC Sports. "The Eagles usually don't push quarterback Jalen Hurts "immediately." The play begins as a quarterback sneak, with a push from behind to get Hurts (and the ball) past the line to gain or the goal line."

Florio also wrote that even if 23 other teams support Green Bay’s proposal, the "push tush" rule might not change.

The NFL took off the rule against pushing the ball carrier in 2006. Over the past few seasons, the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly perfected the "push tush" play to use it to their advantage on short-yardage play.

Mike Florio hints former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might still join New York Giants this offseason

NFL analyst Mike Florio - Source: Getty

on Friday, Mike Florio wrote a piece for NBC Sports hinting that former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might join the New York Giants.

Rodgers, who has been a free agent since the New York Jets released him last month, is yet to commit to a team for the 2025 season. The four-time MVP has reportedly received an offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers but is taking his time on deciding his future.

Florio also reported that the Minnesota Vikings might no longer be interested in Rodgers, who is now reportedly holding out for a contract offer from the Giants.

