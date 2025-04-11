“There's a difference between being a villain and just being stupid” - Cam Newton makes feelings known about Ja Morant's controversial celebrations

NFL legend Cam Newton has opened up on the controversy surrounding NBA superstar Ja Morant's 'grenade' celebration. The three-time Pro Bowl former quarterback also offered some words of advice to the Memphis Grizzlies star.

During Thursday's episode of his "4th&1" podcast, Newton said that Morant's celebration would bring unnecessary heat on the player.

"Whether you do it or not, Ja, people still going to respect you," Newton said. "And there's a difference between being a villain and just being stupid. Like certain gestures, the NFL just banned, like the slime, because it's gang-related activity. So that will not villainize you more, that's just stupid, you feel me and... I respect Ja, I respect everything he stands for, I love the way he plays." [2:30]

Newton also said that if Morant wanted to continue his celebrations since they meant something more to him, he would understand it, since the NBA star also has the money to deal with the fines that come along.

Only last week, the NBA fined Morant $75,000 for his finger-gun celebration in a game against the Miami Heat. However, the Memphis star said that he plans to continue using his 'grenade' celebration until somebody takes offense to it.

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant told reporters before Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Morant appeared to double down on his new explosive celebration despite criticism.

Cam Newton blamed Ja Morant's entourage when the NBA star was caught with a gun on IG livestream in 2023

Former Carolina Panthers Cam Newton - Source: Getty

In March 2023, Ja Morant was under investigation by the NBA when he was spotted with a gun during one of his friend's Instagram live streams. A few months later, in July 2023, he was seen with a handgun on another IG livestream.

When Cam Newton found out about Morant's second controversy with a firearm, he blamed the player's entourage.

“I’m talking to the dudes that are beneficiaries of that lifestyle," Newton said on his "Cam Newton's Thoughts" podcast. "If you go to a restaurant bro, you ain’t never picked up the bill. If you go to the club you ain’t never tipped the waiter.

"These high-quality Airbnbs, these first class trips, these comfort-plus experiences that you didn’t have any time of chipping in to get it. Bro, it’s your job to protect the individual that’s supplying that.”

While Newton hasn't officially announced his retirement, he last played in the NFL in January 2022. Since then, the former Carolina Panthers star has often said that he does not expect to return to the big league.

