Cam Newton understands what it's like to be in the eye of fans and the public, due to his career in the NFL. Newton took to his podcast, "Cam Newton's Thoughts," to discuss the gun controversy surrounding NBA superstar Ja Morant.

The 2015 NFL MVP made the Grizzlies star's entourage the focal point of the conversation. He sounded off, asserting that Morant's entourage is the bigger issue here:

“I’m talking to the dudes that are beneficiaries of that lifestyle. If you go to a restaurant bro, you ain’t never picked up the bill. If you go to the club you ain’t never tipped the waiter.

"These high-quality Airbnbs, these first class trips, these comfort-plus experiences that you didn’t have any time of chipping in to get it. Bro, it’s your job to protect the individual that’s supplying that.”

Morant was caught on video earlier this month on Instagram Live with a firearm. It's the second time that the two-time NBA All-Star was caught on the social media app with a gun. He recently released a statement through ESPN on the recent video:

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Many fans have sided with Cam Newton while others have blamed Morant for his recent actions.

The former Carolina Panthers star has dealt with his share of controversy. In October 2017, he laughed at a female reporter's question when she asked about routes.

The All-Pro quarterback later apologized for his comments toward the reporter via social media. He stated that it was an "extremely degrading and disrespectful" choice of words.

Cam Newton is not the only NFL player to weigh in on the Ja Morant controversy

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has taken Morant to task on the issue. Gardner stated in a now-deleted tweet that everyone has guns and that there's no need to post them on social media.

Many fans agreed with the Defensive Rookie of the Year's assessment on the matter. The Grizzlies suspended Morant following the release of the video but the extent of his punishment is yet to be determined.

