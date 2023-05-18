When you are being compared to Aaron Hernandez, you know you've messed up bad. Ja Morant might want to take a step back as that is the treatment he is getting right now.
In a season where he has been associated with gun-related issues twice, the talented young basketballer's career seems to be going awry, never mind just this year. The latest infraction saw him waving a gun on Instagram Live. He need not look far to see how badly talent can be squandered.
Aaron Hernandez was an NFL star when he was playing for the New England Patriots. But because he could not keep out of trouble, he ended up ruining his career in football.
NFL fans who followed his career are now almost warning Ja Morant to get his life back on track. Here is a collection of some of the best responses on social media.
How many people did Aaron Hernandez kill? Revisiting late Patriots star's troubles
Some people have said that comparing Ja Morant to Aaron Hernandez is not fair. Because while the basketball star waved a gun, the NFL star actually shot it.
However, the path that the Memphis Grizzlies star is taking is worrying. Aaron Hernandez was considered one of the top tight end prospects in the country and was selected in the same draft as Rob Gronkowski. It might be one of the biggest understatements to say that their careers turned out differently.
The Patriots star was convicted of murdering his friend Odin Lloyd. He was indicted but acquitted of the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. For the first incident, he was found guilty of first degree murder, as well as five gun-related charges.
While Ja Morant has not done anything as close to what Hernandez did, it is the "gun-related" charges that show the concern many feel for him. The star would ultimately commit suicide while incarcerated.
After his death, stories and reports emerged regarding what could have made a budding footballer commit the crimes that he did. He was reportedly suffering from CTE, which could have contributed to the worsening of his personality. Apparently, before his death, he had also gotten into drugs, which further exacerbated the downward spiral he was on.
It is often difficult to escape the strain of violence once you catch it. Aaron Hernandez certainly could not. Ja Morant must before it becomes too late for him as well.
