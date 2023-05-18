When you are being compared to Aaron Hernandez, you know you've messed up bad. Ja Morant might want to take a step back as that is the treatment he is getting right now.

In a season where he has been associated with gun-related issues twice, the talented young basketballer's career seems to be going awry, never mind just this year. The latest infraction saw him waving a gun on Instagram Live. He need not look far to see how badly talent can be squandered.

Aaron Hernandez was an NFL star when he was playing for the New England Patriots. But because he could not keep out of trouble, he ended up ruining his career in football.

NFL fans who followed his career are now almost warning Ja Morant to get his life back on track. Here is a collection of some of the best responses on social media.

Lebang Moloi @lebang_moloi This fool is tryna be Aaron Hernandez so BAD... This fool is tryna be Aaron Hernandez so BAD... https://t.co/i1uPY7i424

Jerm @a_germy_life Comparing Ja to Aaron Hernandez is insane, waving around a gun a lot different than actually using one Comparing Ja to Aaron Hernandez is insane, waving around a gun a lot different than actually using one😭

Steve Simineri @SSimineri Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. JA Morant suffers from Aaron Hernandez syndrome…somebody who grew up with a good family in Suburbia and is making millions as a star athlete but is addicted to wanting to be a gangbanging thug. twitter.com/shamscharania/… JA Morant suffers from Aaron Hernandez syndrome…somebody who grew up with a good family in Suburbia and is making millions as a star athlete but is addicted to wanting to be a gangbanging thug. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

. @zat_0x No Fuking way ja morant just did that shit again. He’s the next Aaron Hernandez 100% confirmed now No Fuking way ja morant just did that shit again. He’s the next Aaron Hernandez 100% confirmed now

Harold @minorityjava @espn This is just stupid! He can’t party without flashing a gun? Ja Morant has the Aaron Hernandez disease. What other players in the NBA are flashing guns on social media? Ja really has a problem. You can get crazy with your friends without flashing a gun. This is a mental issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @espn This is just stupid! He can’t party without flashing a gun? Ja Morant has the Aaron Hernandez disease. What other players in the NBA are flashing guns on social media? Ja really has a problem. You can get crazy with your friends without flashing a gun. This is a mental issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yv5FSfffOD

How many people did Aaron Hernandez kill? Revisiting late Patriots star's troubles

Some people have said that comparing Ja Morant to Aaron Hernandez is not fair. Because while the basketball star waved a gun, the NFL star actually shot it.

However, the path that the Memphis Grizzlies star is taking is worrying. Aaron Hernandez was considered one of the top tight end prospects in the country and was selected in the same draft as Rob Gronkowski. It might be one of the biggest understatements to say that their careers turned out differently.

The Patriots star was convicted of murdering his friend Odin Lloyd. He was indicted but acquitted of the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. For the first incident, he was found guilty of first degree murder, as well as five gun-related charges.

While Ja Morant has not done anything as close to what Hernandez did, it is the "gun-related" charges that show the concern many feel for him. The star would ultimately commit suicide while incarcerated.

After his death, stories and reports emerged regarding what could have made a budding footballer commit the crimes that he did. He was reportedly suffering from CTE, which could have contributed to the worsening of his personality. Apparently, before his death, he had also gotten into drugs, which further exacerbated the downward spiral he was on.

It is often difficult to escape the strain of violence once you catch it. Aaron Hernandez certainly could not. Ja Morant must before it becomes too late for him as well.

