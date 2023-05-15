Sauce Gardner proved to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL last season, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Jets cornerback is on his way to superstardom and recently shared his thoughts on another Rookie of the Year in Ja Morant.

Gardner took to social media following the NBA superstar releasing a video with a gun in his hand. In a now-deleted tweeted, he stated that everyone has guns and that there was no need to post it on Instargram live.

Many Jets fans agreed with the cornerback's assessment and took to Twitter themselves to express that sentiment:

Other fans tweeted that someone made the Jets star delete his initial tweet:

Bluntster @Bluntster @_MLFootball They made him delete that real quick @_MLFootball They made him delete that real quick

WillyC @C1231Will @_MLFootball Hes basically right but shouldn't be speaking on the topic. And he deleted that tweet sooo fast @_MLFootball Hes basically right but shouldn't be speaking on the topic. And he deleted that tweet sooo fast

Big Bernie @B_Gibson90 @_MLFootball Lol he deleted it cuz a handgun is illegal to have there (I think ) @_MLFootball Lol he deleted it cuz a handgun is illegal to have there (I think )

Greg @Teachmesumn_new @_MLFootball You are in NY my boy, delete this tweet because random traffic stops are in your future. @_MLFootball You are in NY my boy, delete this tweet because random traffic stops are in your future.

This isn't the first time that the New York Jets cornerback has tweeted out about something Morant has done. Back in February, Morant was caught on video with a firearm and Gardner tweeted out a message for the NBA superstar:

"Pro Athletes, if you really from the trenches, you ain’t gotta prove it every time you know eyes on you. A lot of y’all ain’t even like that for real and THATS FINE! All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards.”

D’ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards Pro Athletes, if you really from the trenches, you ain’t gotta prove it everytime you know eyes on you. Alot of y’all ain’t even like that forreal and THATS FINE!All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards Pro Athletes, if you really from the trenches, you ain’t gotta prove it everytime you know eyes on you. Alot of y’all ain’t even like that forreal and THATS FINE!💯All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards❕

The Jets star is looking to build upon his rookie season this year as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers hanging out since his arrival to New York

Rodgers and Sauce watching the Knicks playoff game in Madison Square Garden

No one is more excited to have Aaron Rodgers with the Jets than Gardner as the duo have been hanging out this offseason. They ate at a fancy Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village, then were courtside at the Garden watching the New York Knicks. The cornerback lobbied for the Jets to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats star posted a video of him burning the cheesehead he wore after the Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers last season. This was done as a gesture to recruit Rodgers to the Jets and it seemed to work.

We'll see how this Big Apple duo fares in the upcoming season as there greater expectations for the team in 2023.

