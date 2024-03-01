Cam Newton was involved in an altercation that became physical with a group of men at a 7v7 youth football event in Atlanta, Georgia last Sunday. The former NFL quarterback and NFL MVP is now addressing the situation after the videos of the incident went viral.

On this week's episode of the "4th and 1" podcast, Newton took responsibility for his actions. He said that there isn't an excuse for his actions or what transpired during the young football event:

"There's no excuse," the former Panthers star said. "It's really not, 'cause it could've been a melee, more violence could've stemmed from that and it's just not called for."

Cam Newton went on to say that he needs to be a better role model to the younger generation. Understanding his part in a big fight at a youth football event, he knows that he's not being the role model he wishes to be.

"And on top of that, it's echoing something that's been permeating for years -- black people. Why it gotta be at a black event? You know what I'm saying? And I can easily play the victim and I'm not going to do that."

What caused the brawl between Cam Newton and youth football coaches?

An 18-second video of a brawl between Cam Newton and other youth football coaches circulated on the internet on Sunday. Many were unsure as to what caused the altercation between the Carolina Panthers' former first-round pick and the other men.

The fight took place after Newton's "C1N" team defeated "TopShelf Performance" which was coached by TJ and Steph Brown. The coaches told the The Beat ATL through their representatives, on Monday that Cam Newton was "trash talking' after the game.

"There's no reason we should be yelling at each other with a game going on. Like ain't none of that necessary. ... So it's just been a lot of trash talk, more so from his side, out of nowhere just talking crazy for no reason."

TJ Brown then said that the altercation between Steph and Newton became physical so he and others stepped in, which then caused a brawl:

"I've been around, bro, for five years, like this is typical Cam Newton behavior. ... He grabbed Steph, and if I see a 6-foot-6 guy grabbing my brother and that's all that everybody seeing, nobody seeing Cam talking crazy for past two days."

Neither Newton nor the coaches pressed charges in the fight.