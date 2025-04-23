"There's not a lot of talent there"- AFC executive claims Quinn Ewers is "not a starter" in NFL just 2 days before draft

Quinn Ewers' draft projection continues to remain a mystery. Some have him as a first-round prospect, while others consider him a late second-round to early third-round pick. On Tuesday, insider Tom Pelissero released an article regarding the top 18 prospects by NFL personnel. He had the Texas Longhorns quarterback going in the second or third round.

Ad

An anonymous AFC executive reportedly has shared his view about Quinn Ewers. According to him, the quarterback developed well under the guidance of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. However, he questioned his health as Ewers suffered multiple injuries during his collegiate career.

The AFC executive concluded by calling Quinn Ewers 'average,' believing that the quarterback is not a starter, which is why his professional career will be interesting to witness.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's a good player. He's got timing and anticipation. He's been coached well. And Steve--I think they're a little careful. But he's more player than talent. He's just not a big kid(6-2/8, 214). He's been hurt every year since high school. The arm's very average. There's not a lot of talent there. He's not a starter. He's a distributor. He's a point guard. He ain't going to push it down the field."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season with the Longhorns, Ewers passed for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, he missed a few games because of an injury during which Arch Manning made a name for himself.

While his skill ceiling may not be as high as other prospects, Ewers could be regarded as a safe pick for a team that wishes him to develop under the presence of a veteran in the league.

Ex-Panthers star blames Quinn Ewers for poor tape of his teammates Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden

On April 10, 'Attack! On Cowboys' shared a clip on social media. In the video, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Jr. made a harsh remark about Quinn Ewers.

Ad

According to the former 5x Pro Bowler, the quarterback is to be blamed for the poor tapes of Longhorns WRs Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.

"I will say the biggest issue with Texas when watching the receivers is I saw lot of times, the quarterback was off-target, sometimes late. And he resisted the opportunity to throw the deep ball when guys were open. And later down the field, he's more of a guy who likes to anticipate and throw a little bit earlier because of the lack of consistent arm strength."

Ad

Expand Tweet

As per Todd McShay, one of the reasons behind Ewers' falling draft stock is his decision-making skills. If his analysis is correct, then the quarterback has to work on his pocket presence and ability to quickly anticipate and execute offensive plays to thrive in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.