"There's not a lot of talent there"- AFC executive claims Quinn Ewers is "not a starter" in NFL just 2 days before draft

Quinn Ewers' draft projection continues to remain a mystery. Some have him as a first-round prospect, while others consider him a late second-round to early third-round pick. On Tuesday, insider Tom Pelissero released an article regarding the top 18 prospects by NFL personnel. He had the Texas Longhorns quarterback going in the second or third round.
An anonymous AFC executive reportedly has shared his view about Quinn Ewers. According to him, the quarterback developed well under the guidance of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. However, he questioned his health as Ewers suffered multiple injuries during his collegiate career.
The AFC executive concluded by calling Quinn Ewers 'average,' believing that the quarterback is not a starter, which is why his professional career will be interesting to witness.
"He's a good player. He's got timing and anticipation. He's been coached well. And Steve--I think they're a little careful. But he's more player than talent. He's just not a big kid(6-2/8, 214). He's been hurt every year since high school. The arm's very average. There's not a lot of talent there. He's not a starter. He's a distributor. He's a point guard. He ain't going to push it down the field."
Last season with the Longhorns, Ewers passed for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, he missed a few games because of an injury during which Arch Manning made a name for himself.
While his skill ceiling may not be as high as other prospects, Ewers could be regarded as a safe pick for a team that wishes him to develop under the presence of a veteran in the league.
Ex-Panthers star blames Quinn Ewers for poor tape of his teammates Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden
On April 10, 'Attack! On Cowboys' shared a clip on social media. In the video, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Jr. made a harsh remark about Quinn Ewers.
According to the former 5x Pro Bowler, the quarterback is to be blamed for the poor tapes of Longhorns WRs Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.
"I will say the biggest issue with Texas when watching the receivers is I saw lot of times, the quarterback was off-target, sometimes late. And he resisted the opportunity to throw the deep ball when guys were open. And later down the field, he's more of a guy who likes to anticipate and throw a little bit earlier because of the lack of consistent arm strength."
As per Todd McShay, one of the reasons behind Ewers' falling draft stock is his decision-making skills. If his analysis is correct, then the quarterback has to work on his pocket presence and ability to quickly anticipate and execute offensive plays to thrive in the NFL.
