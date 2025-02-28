“There's an obvious frustration” - Cam Newton dives into Packers wanting tush push ban, comes up with three solutions

One of the biggest discussions this offseason has been whether or not the tush push is going to be banned. There have been opinions going both ways but it will be interesting to see what the NFL decides to do. On the most recent edition of "4th & 1 with Cam Newton", the former NFL MVP discussed how he feels about the tush push and how he would change the rules surrounding the play.

Ad

"If you don't like it, stop it... Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the tush push… There's an obvious frustration here, because the percentage is extremely high. I believe there should be some type of ramifications or some type of rules in place for this play. I mean, hey have a certain second, right so, like, if the ball is snapped after two seconds, the ball is down, wherever you are after two seconds or four seconds, it's down."

Ad

Trending

Newton also mentioned that he would like to see some rules shift to allow the tush push but make it similar to the onside kick, where teams would have to state it before attempting it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can you get assistance while you getting pushed? Add those things. You know what I'm saying, like, because... I'll give you another one, if they're going for a tush push, they have to, like, you know how certain players report or how what they've done to the NFL to say like you can't do onside kicks until you have to let the other team know, you have to also tell the team.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Below is the full Thursday episode where he dives into the tush push and a lot more NFL topics.

Ad

NFL finds tush push isn't dangerous

One of the major criticisms surrounding the tush push is that it is a dangerous play that can lead to injuries. However, the league combated that as NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent announced there were no injuries on the play during the 2024 season, according to the league data.

The Green Bay Packers have proposed a rule change that would significantly impact the tush push going forward. In order for it to pass, 24 of the 32 owners would need to agree to it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback