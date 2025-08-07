"These are Black players though" - Cam Newton claims racial bias in Jerry Jones' handling of Micah Parsons' contract standoff

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has weighed in on the increasingly strained relationship between the Dallas Cowboys and star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

He suggested that the team’s handling of the contract dispute may reflect a deeper pattern, one influenced by race.

On the Thursday episode of his podcast “4th & 1 with Cam Newton,” the former quarterback didn’t hold back when addressing what he views as a questionable approach by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"How many Caucasian stars have been in Dallas ever? ... You see what I'm saying? Stay with me now. Understand this. And then the lazy debate will be, 'Oh man, Cam making this about black and white.' No, no, no, no, no. I'm not making this about race. What I am saying is this: It is not unusual for this to be taking place in Dallas. But I then scratch my head and say like, 'Hold on, these are Black players though,'" Newton said (Time Stamp: 2:46).

The comment came amid Micah Parsons’ ongoing “hold-in” at Cowboys training camp.

Parsons is seeking a massive extension that would reset the non-quarterback market, but the talks have reportedly stalled after the Cowboys refused to work through his agent, David Mulugheta.

Instead, Jones has attempted to negotiate directly with the player, an approach that Newton believes is both outdated and problematic.

Cam Newton questions Jerry Jones' negotiation tactics with minority players especially Micah Parsons

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Cam Newton drew parallels between the current impasse and broader business norms. While Jones has long portrayed himself as a savvy and hands-on dealmaker, Newton questioned why that approach seems to sideline the formal representation of key players, particularly Black athletes.

"Now, do you think in any type of business acquisition you would eliminate the representation of somebody and think that's normal behavior?" Newton said during the podcast.

"That's not to say that it can't get done. That's not to say that it hasn't happened before. But in usual and normal circumstances, talking about the whole situation with the Dallas acquisition moving from Dallas to Arlington. Jerry Jones wasn't by himself. He had proper representation, even though he is a great businessman," he added.

Though Newton stopped short of accusing Jones of outright racism, his comments implied a pattern. The one where Black stars are left to navigate difficult negotiations without the same deference shown to others in similar positions.

Micah Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense, formally requested a trade last week, citing a breakdown in communication with the front office.

As of this week, Jones confirmed that he has not spoken to Mulugheta since March, nor has there been meaningful progress on a long-term deal.

