"These dudes just don’t learn": NFL fans react to Najee Harris’  injury in Fourth of July fireworks accident

Najee Harris reportedly got injured in a Fourth of July fireworks explosion. The incident occurred just after midnight on July 5 in Antioch, California. Harris was reportedly taken to John Muir Hospital before being transferred to Stanford Hospital. Details about the severity of his injuries remain unclear.

Fans flocked to X with a slew of reactions. One fan said:

"They gotta start putting fireworks clauses in contracts"

"Musta been a firecracker of an event," wrote another.

One X user wrote, "He’s been hanging out with Jason Pierre-Paul," referring to the former New York Giants linebacker, who also got injured in the 4th of July fireworks in 2015 and lost 2.5 fingers.

"These dudes just don’t learn man it’s crazy," tweeted one more.

One more fan said, "Steelers won by letting this man walk"

"Who needs 10 fingers anyway?" commented another.

Antioch Police confirmed an explosion occurred due to fireworks and said the incident is under investigation.

Harris signed a one-year, $9.25 million deal with the Chargers on March 10 after spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's one of the NFL’s most physical runners and will be a key offensive weapon for coach Jim Harbaugh in LA.

Najee Harris gets honest about his time with Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris isn’t sugarcoating his Pittsburgh past. The new Chargers running back opened up about his time with the Steelers and it’s clear the departure still carries weight.

Harris shared the chaos following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in an interview with KCal News.

“It was just a team where we lost Ben, we lost the O-line, we just didn't know anything on offense really, we didn't have any identity. ” he said.

"So, through my years, I've learned a lot that only I learned first-hand. And I feel like [in L.A.], like we've got a lot of veterans that I can learn even more stuff from, even at the quarterback position, and the O-line position."

The lack of veteran leadership left Harris searching for guidance, mainly from the defense. Although he posted over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons, the 2021 Pro Bowler felt adrift in an offense that never truly settled.

The Steelers declining his fifth-year option signaled the end, and L.A. pounced on the opportunity. The 27-year-old California native said his relationship with Jim Harbaugh helped seal the deal in free agency.

