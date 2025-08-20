“‘These jokes write themselves’: NFL fans react as Law & Order star Chris Meloni visits Browns training camp

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:06 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns had a special guest visiting the facility during Tuesday's practice session. Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared a post about it on social media.

Actor Chris Meloni, who is known for his role in the NBC drama series 'Law & Order', visited the Browns during their weekday practice. In the photo, we see him posing with Cabot and the other reporters present on site: Camryn Justice and Ashley Bastock.

"Look who visited the #Browns practice today? The great @Chris_Meloni," Cabot wrote in the caption of the post.
Trending

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to the 'Law & Order' star's special appearance.

Kevin Stefanski's team is gearing up for the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. They won against the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game of the year before securing a 22-13 victory against the Eagles last week.

These games have helped the team witness the talent of their rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Coach Prime's son played during the 30-10 victory over the Panthers. He completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Last week, it was Dillon Gabriel's turn as the team's QB1 while Shedeur recovered from an oblique injury. Compared to Sanders, the ex-Oregon star had an average preseason debut, recording 143 passing yards while throwing one interception. Despite this, experts and analysts project him above Sanders on the depth chart.

Cleveland Browns add another offensive talent to the roster ahead of the 2025 season

On Monday, the Browns made another addition to the offense. They finalized a three-year rookie deal with wide receiver Isaiah Bond as an undrafted free agent. This decision was made after he was given a no-bill by a grand jury in Collin County on his sexual assault allegations.

On Tuesday, Bond had his first team presser. He expressed his excitement about playing for Kevin Stefanski's team while also touching on his legal case.

"I've been playing football since 6, and I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL and I'm very, very grateful for that," Bond said. "I know there's going to be questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details on that. Since day one I've proclaimed by innocence and I stand here today in the same way."
Bond also said that he is looking forward to getting to know his teammates and gearing up for his NFL debut. The Browns kick things off with a Week 1 game against the Bengals on Sept. 7 at home.

