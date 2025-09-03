"They already ruined it and the season hasn’t started": Fans react as ESPN adds commercial to 'NFL RedZone'

"NFL RedZone’s" defining feature, uninterrupted football, is coming to an end. Its host, Scott Hanson, announced that the program will feature advertising breaks for the first time since its launch in 2009.

The news emerged during Hanson’s guest spot on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, where he debuted a new opening line. His long-running introduction, “seven hours of commercial-free football starts now,” will be replaced by “seven hours of RedZone football starts now.”

The news triggered fan reactions on X.

"They already ruined it and the season hasn't started," one fan wrote.

"Wasn’t the whole point no commercials?" another fan wrote.

"Don't they understand that commercials make me not want to buy their product," one fan said.

More reactions poured in.

"Fix this now @ESPN. We will not stand for this. We cannot," one fan commented.

"We all knew that was gonna happen," one fan tweeted.

Hanson assured viewers that "NFL RedZone" will continue to emphasize game action. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," he said he is not involved in business decisions.

"The business folks handle the business, and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show," Hanson said on Wednesday.

He added that touchdowns and critical plays will not be sacrificed for ads.

Pat McAfee defends commercial breaks in 'NFL RedZone'

Pat McAfee pushed back against the outrage on his show, suggesting that online complaints do not reflect real viewing behavior.

"I don't think anybody is upset about the commercials," McAfee said on Wednesday, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "It's an easy thing to tweet about or post about, but I don't think anyone is turning it off because of commercials."

The addition of ads follows ESPN’s August agreement to take control of NFL Network and its media properties, including "NFL RedZone". The transaction grants the NFL a 10% equity stake in the network. As part of the deal, ESPN will also absorb the league’s Fantasy Football platform and oversee the day-to-day management of NFL Network.

In a joint statement, Disney CEO Robert Iger and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell described the partnership as a way to expand access for fans. They also highlighted that it will strengthen ESPN’s upcoming streaming service.

