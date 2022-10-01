“They are only effective if the people making decisions place player care above checking boxes” – NFLPA executive slams Dolphins after Tua hit

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a big hit against the Cincinnati Bengals. This particular hit came just four days after the 24-year-old quarterback was seen stumbling on the field at Hard Rock Stadium after a sack.

After Thursday night's hit, Tagovailoa was seen laying on the ground with his fingers distorted. That position, which is known as the "fencing position," could indicate a serious brain injury. The Dolphins training staff immediately rushed out to Tagovailoa, and he was then taken by stretcher off the field.

This led many to call for the Miami Dolphins medical staff to be investigated for allowing the quarterback to take the field.

George Atallah, the Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs for the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association), expressed his feelings on Friday morning about the concussion and safety protocols.

Atallah said that he and the rest of the NFLPA have been advocating for over a decade for a change in protocols. Instead of getting NFL players back on the field quickly, they have made changes to ensure that players are healthy when they do get back on the field.

Atallah then went on to say that the protocols are only effective when the people in charge of "checking the boxes" actually care about player safety as well. Atallah's comments echo what NFL fans are saying as they accuse the Miami Dolphins of rushing Tagovailoa back to the field in Week 3, as well as in Week 4.

"They are only effective if the people applying them and making decisions place patient / player care above checking boxes to clear someone back to work as fast as possible. Our culture has come a long way, and we have to remember that when we talk about these issues."- @GeorgeAtallah via Twitter

The NFLPA will, no doubt, continue to investigate the situation to prevent further injury.

The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati for further evaluation regarding his head and neck injuries. He was then released and allowed to fly back to Miami with the rest of his team.

After Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa's injury, NFL's concussion protocol reviewed

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after taking a hard sack that had him unable to stay up on his feet. NFL concussion protocols require players to then go through a neurological exam with medical professionals before being cleared to play.

Tagovailoa was supposedly cleared to get back on the field. Reportedly, the medical team decided it was a back injury and not a concussion that caused the dizziness. These determinations allowed Tagovailoa to get back on the field on Sunday and then in Thursday's primetime matchup.

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 There are a lot of questions that need to be answered about the Dolphins decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to play tonight



The fact this was considered a "back injury" a week ago is still insane



Potentially life-altering factors on the line. Major step back for player safety

The NFL has a Head, Neck and Spine Committee, which is made up of an independent board and league physicians. This committee determined that when a player suffers a head or neck injury, they must be immediately taken off the field and taken to the sideline medical tent.

In the tent, the player must be evaluated by a physician, and if a gross motor instability is diagnosed, he is not permitted to return to the field for the remainder of the game. For the player to be cleared to return to practice and games, they have to go through a six-step process. This process includes aerobic activity, motor skills tests, and football activities. Once the player is able to do all of those without any symptoms, the physicians will clear him for play.

These are the steps that the NFLPA and others are skeptical that the Miami Dolphins medical team executed while evaluating Tua Tagovailoa.

