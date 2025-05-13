"They didn't get better" - Eli Manning's ex-teammate calls out Steelers for backing DK Metcalf over George Pickens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress has openly criticized his former team’s decision to trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in favor of acquiring experienced wide receiver DK Metcalf.

On Sunday's Up On Game podcast, Burress downplayed the Steelers' trade strategy involving Pickens and Metcalf as the franchise prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

“How this hurts the Pittsburgh Steelers, they didn’t get any better,” Burress said. “I don’t believe, when it comes down to playing the position and playing the game of football, that DK Metcalf is a better wide receiver than George Pickens.”

Plaxico, who won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008, emphasized Pickens’ potential, asserting that with proper focus, Pickens could become one of the elite receivers in the league:

“We know that George Pickens, when he’s playing and focused, is one of the top five ball players at the position. There’s no dispute in that. There’s no doubt about it, but we got to get the young man focused so he can reach his full potential and become one of these elite wide receivers in all of football.”

George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys were traded by the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The Steelers had acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March, trading a 2025 second-round pick for the Pro Bowl receiver.

Is DK Metcalf the right replacement for George Pickens?

Well known for his physical prowess and exceptional speed as a wideout, Metcalf, with multiple 1000-yard season and Pro Bowl selections, has been a consistent performer at the highest level since his league debut in 2019.

However, as per Burress, Pickens’ raw talent and potential ceiling surpass Metcalf’s abilities.

The decision to trade Pickens was reportedly influenced by concerns over his behavior and impact on team morale. Instances of tardiness and on-field frustrations were also noted as factors leading to the trade. Nevertheless, as per Burress, Pickens’ talent is undeniable and with proper guidance he could become a top-tier receiver in the NFL.

As the Steelers integrate Metcalf into their offense, the success of this trade will be closely scrutinized. Meanwhile, Pickens has an opportunity to revitalize his career with the Cowboys, aiming to fulfill the potential Burress and others see in him.

