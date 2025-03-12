"They give off the same energy": Colin Cowherd draws parallels between Aaron Rodgers and Donald Trump

Aaron Rodgers did not have the best time during his stint with the New York Jets. The 4x NFL MVP was traded to the Jets ahead of the 2023 season after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and leading them to a Super Bowl championship.

Expectations were high from Rodgers in New York. Unfortunately, after two seasons, the New York Jets decided to release Aaron Rodgers from the team as a post-June 1 designation. This is to divide his $49 million salary cap charges over two years.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd made an interesting comment on Aaron Rodgers as he navigates his NFL future. On Monday's episode of his eponymous show, Cowherd stated that the quarterback has characteristics similar to POTUS Donald Trump.

"I think Aaron is a little like Trump," Cowherd said. "They give off the same energy they receive. I've known people who I wouldn't think would get along with Trump, who have gotten along with Trump. If you give Trump a certain energy, you can get along. I think Aaron gives you the energy that you give him."

In simpler terms, Cowherd believes that Rodgers will fit with a team that syncs with his energy, thus increasing his value on the field. The 4x NFL MVP has yet to make a concrete decision and sign with a team for the upcoming season.

So far, things are looking bleak for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have already brought in Justin Fields for the upcoming season. Several other teams with quarterback needs have addressed their issues this offseason. Thus, it will be interesting to see if any team decides to pick up Rodgers and give him another chance.

Ex-Green Bay star Brett Favre suggests Aaron Rodgers to follow in his footsteps

Both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre have had similar trajectories in their NFL career. Favre led the Packers to a Super Bowl before playing for the Jets and ending his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

During an appearance on the Will Cain show, Brett Favre stated that Rodgers should consider following in his footsteps and getting a deal done with the Vikings.

"By all means sign with the Vikings, they've got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said.

Favre spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before hanging up his cleats. The team has faith in J.J. McCarthy as the potential QB1 for the upcoming season after Sam Darnold's exit.

However, they could also look to bring in Rodgers and provide the rookie with a veteran presence to help him elevate and develop his game.

