"They got lucky" - $3,740,872 Packers star warns Bears QB Caleb Williams over Lambeau flex

Last month at the Fanatics Fest, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams engaged in some trash talk with their rivals, the Green Bay Packers. While speaking about one of his worst fan experiences in 2024, the quarterback proudly stated how he's 1-0 at Lambeau Field, where they won with a 24-22 final score in January.

"One of mine was probably at Green Bay," Williams said. "I mean, they suck, but it was right after the game. After we won at Lambeau. Uh, 1-0 at Lambeau right now. We so obviously try to do the 'Lambeau Leap' and we actually try to jump in the crowd where our fans were and they (the Packers fans) just, they started throwing everything at you."

Packers' offensive tackle Rasheed Walker responded to the Bears QB's comments with a warning. Walker signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,872 after being drafted by the team in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

"They got lucky," Walker said. "They got luck, you know what I'm saying. Look at, that's all I got to say... and we gonna see them again this year. And we're gonna remember he said that."

Caleb Williams joined the Bears as the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He was immediately named the starting quarterback with high expectations from fans. Unfortunately, the rookie had an underwhelming debut, only mustering a 5-12 record. He was also the highest-sacked quarterback of the season with 68 total sacks to his name.

After the disappointing campaign, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus and brought in Ben Johnson as the team's new head coach. Fans now expect Caleb Williams to improve upon his performance under the guidance of an offensive guru like Johnson.

Bears insider shares update on Caleb Williams building chemistry with new HC Ben Johnson

This offseason, reports started surfacing about the troubles Williams faced last season under Matt Eberflus. Earlier this month, Bears insider Courtney Cronin provided updates on the quarterback's current situation with new head coach Ben Johnson.

During an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up', Cronin stated that both Johnson and Williams are utilizing the offseason to the fullest to prepare for a comeback in 2025.

"The word I would use to descibe this offseason is intense... It's all about correcting the small things on the fly, which Caleb Williams was pleading for last year. He said, 'Coach me harder.' He got what he wished for.

"Correcting (small issues) has become so routine for Caleb Williams, who's a really coachable player. That's what stood out to Ben Johnson so far about the relationship that he's building."

The Bears kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Vikings in September. Only time will tell if Williams can help the team to the playoffs this year.

