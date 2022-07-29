"They hated Jesus and I'm not Jesus" - Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives iconic response to critics

Lamar Jackson is still waiting on a Jurassic World-sized contract extension, but while that's on ice, there's no shortage of buzz around the Baltimore Ravens.

On the back of just their second losing season under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are running it back on offense. And with training camp underway, Jackson decided to lay down the law as he waits on a monumental contract extension.

In a press conference during training camp, Lamar Jackson was asked about his thoughts on his detractors who criticize him despite the quarterback being named MVP in 2019.

Jackson gave a solid reply, before dropping a quote that will go on to grace compilations of the 2019 MVP for years to come.

"When you’re trying to be great, when you’re trying to work your tail off, there’s going to be negativity. But they hated Jesus and I’m not Jesus, so I don’t really worry about it.”

Earlier this week, an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator told The Athletic's Mike Sando:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times - I don’t think he’ll ever win one Super Bowl as a quarterback."

The Ravens shot-caller has garnered a reputation as one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the league. Still, even with his detractors piping up, Jackson is keeping his cool as a contract extension looms.

As the negotiations drag on, Jackson has enough leverage, particularly on the back of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's mammoth $230.5 million deal.

Lamar Jackson, though, is happy to sit tight and concentrate on training camp as the Ravens look to turn the tide this time around.

Jackson is reportedly representing himself in the negotiations as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The Ravens QB's contract situation has been a hot topic as the market for quarterbacks continues to swell.

Four months ago, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti cast doubt over whether the two sides were close to a deal, stating that a "change of heart" from Jackson could bring the two sides closer to a resolution.

However, with little information to go on as Jackson represents himself in these talks, rumors have gone cold over the exact figures involved.

However, unlike other players still negotiating contract extensions and curving training camp (read Deebo Samuel), Jackson's been at it in training, taking part in on-field activities.

Is Lamar Jackson waiting on a Deshaun Watson-sized contract?

The subject of debate has been whether Lamar Jackson's contract will be in a similar vein to the one the Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson.

Jackson refused to divulge any details as to whether he's chasing a fully guaranteed deal like Watson's, instead stating that he's going to keep those discussions in-house.

Optimism, though, reigns supreme in the Ravens camp.

With an injury-ravaged season behind them, the Ravens are running it back with Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Rashod Bateman.

The only question right now is whether Baltimore and Jackson can come to terms and put these discussions behind them.

