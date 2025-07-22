"They are intrigued with Dillon Gabriel" - Tony Grossi gives Shedeur Sanders bad news with latest intel on Browns' QB1 battle

Shedeur Sanders had a tumultuous start to his NFL journey. After being projected as a top-three pick, the quarterback fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns ended up acquiring Coach Prime's son with the 144th pick after they brought in Dillon Gabriel in the third round.With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also on the depth chart. Sanders continues to fight for his place on the roster in a four-way battle. On Monday, analyst Tony Grossi had some bad news for Coach Prime's son.On ESPN Cleveland, Grossi answered a question about how the Browns are prioritizing Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders and the possibility of him winning the starting quarterback job.&quot;No, I think that's stretching it,&quot; Grossi said. &quot;I think, you know, if you look at our quarterback tracker, he had more pass attempts than anyone. By about 20, Gabriel did. They exposed him to the number one defense.&quot;They gave him things. His numbers weren't great as Shedeur Sanders' because they were giving him more complicated stuff. But all of that attests to the point that they are intrigued by Dillon Gabriel. They think from the neck up, he is a number pick from the neck up.&quot;Tony Grossi also predicted how the Browns' quarterback depth chart will look for the 2025 season. According to him, Joe Flacco will win the starting quarterback job with Kenny Pickett as his backup. Dillon Gabriel is projected to be the third-string quarterback while Shedeur is the last option on the depth chart.Insider opens up about Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland BrownsOn Monday, The Athletic's Zac Jackson shared his take on Shedeur's future with the team. As the players reported for training camp on Tuesday, he spoke about how the rookie is under close scrutiny in the building.Jackson also highlighted that the Browns want Shedeur Sanders to further develop his game before handing him responsibilities.&quot;In a wide open, four man quarterback competition this summer, Sanders will have to show he's capable of commanding the huddle, mastering the playbook and avoiding some mistakes against pressure that evaluators didn't like from the tape,&quot; Jackson wrote.&quot;The Browns aren't counting on Sanders to be ready right now, but their quarterback competition could go a dozen ways.&quot;After a disappointing 3-14 campaign last year, the Browns kick off the new season with a showdown against the Bengals in September. It will be interesting to see who Kevin Stefanski decides to name as the QB1 heading into the season.