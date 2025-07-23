"They knew where I was" - Trevon Diggs slams Jerry Jones on carrying out $500,000 salary de-escalator clause over Cowboys star's injury rehab

Trevon Diggs received disheartening news amid rehab as the star CB got a pay cut from Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys will cut his salary by $500,000 and he will earn $8.5 million instead of $9 million. The veteran is not happy about the de-escalator clause and has seemingly called out Jones.During the Cowboys training camp, Jerry Jones spoke with the media and revealed that Trevon Diggs himself had agreed to the clause which states that the star needed to attend at least 84% of the offseason activities. Diggs wasn't able to do so as he is currently rehabbing his knee injury.On Tuesday, the All-Pro CB took to X (fka Twitter) to slam Jerry Jones and the Cowboys over the $500,000 salary de-escalator clause. He stated that the franchise knew where he was rehabbing and were in full communication with his therapist. Diggs also added that he his not behind in his recovery process.&quot;They knew where I was rehabbing at,&quot; Diggs wrote. &quot;Was in full Communication with the therapist whole step of the way. I am not behind on my recovery process.&quot;Check out the tweet below:Jerry Jones' blunt response to Trevon Diggs' pay cutFollowing the announcement of Trevon Diggs' pay cut, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media in a press conference on Monday. Jones made it clear that Diggs deserves a pay cut for not showing up, and the consequences for not doing so are clearly mentioned in his contract.&quot;He didn’t earn it. He didn’t come. That’s in his contract. Those are contractual things.”He added:&quot;You’ve got 10-12% of people making two-thirds of the money. It’s incumbent on that group to lead.”The Dallas Cowboys management believes that all their players should lead by example and provide results by having a strict work ethic. Leadership isn't optional in &quot;America's Team&quot; and Jerry Jones is not afraid to hold his players accountable.