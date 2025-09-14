"They both look like they can still play": NFL fans react to Tom Brady throws a dart to Rob Gronkowski in Eagles-Chiefs pregame

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski gave NFL fans a highlight on Sunday before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium.FOX Sports captured video of the former teammates standing on opposite balconies, where Brady launched a tight spiral to his longtime target. Gronkowski secured the catch as fans below roared, turning the pregame moment into a viral social clip.Fans shared their reactions on X.&quot;They both look like they can still play,&quot; one fan wrote.americanspirit.hl 🚬 @0xamericanspiriLINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady @RobGronkowski They both look like they can still play&quot;They are so pumped,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Balconies must be less than 30 yards apart,&quot; a fan said.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Looking powerful beautiful,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Like riding a bike,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Funny,&quot; one fan fan said.Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are creating moments from the field to the boothFanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: GettyTom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have shifted into broadcasting roles with FOX since they retired. Gronkowski joined the network’s studio team ahead of the 2025 season, taking over the chair left by Jimmy Johnson after his retirement.Their on-screen interactions have produced viral moments. During FOX’s Week 1 broadcast, Brady teased Gronkowski about punctuality, and the former tight end responded on-air. He also commented on a post on X.“I am coming for you next week Tommy Boy, so watch out,” Gronk tweeted.They also drew attention in June at Fanatics Fest in New York, as they attempted to recreate a Super Bowl celebration involving the Lombardi Trophy. Brady’s throw caused the replica to split apart, prompting laughter from the crowd.Sunday’s throw came just before the Chiefs and Eagles renewed their rivalry in a rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl in February. Kansas City entered the game trying to avoid its first 0-2 start in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is looking add to its success in recent regular season meetings. It marked the fifth time in five seasons the two franchises have faced each other.Defending Super Bowl champions have historically fared well in regular season rematches, with a 7-3 record entering Sunday.