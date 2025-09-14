  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • "They both look like they can still play": NFL fans react to Tom Brady throws a dart to Rob Gronkowski in Eagles-Chiefs pregame

"They both look like they can still play": NFL fans react to Tom Brady throws a dart to Rob Gronkowski in Eagles-Chiefs pregame

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 14, 2025 17:11 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 (image credit: getty)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski gave NFL fans a highlight on Sunday before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ad

FOX Sports captured video of the former teammates standing on opposite balconies, where Brady launched a tight spiral to his longtime target. Gronkowski secured the catch as fans below roared, turning the pregame moment into a viral social clip.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They both look like they can still play," one fan wrote.
Ad
"They are so pumped," another fan commented.
"Balconies must be less than 30 yards apart," a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Looking powerful beautiful," one fan tweeted.
"Like riding a bike," another fan wrote.
"Funny," one fan fan said.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are creating moments from the field to the booth

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have shifted into broadcasting roles with FOX since they retired. Gronkowski joined the network’s studio team ahead of the 2025 season, taking over the chair left by Jimmy Johnson after his retirement.

Ad

Their on-screen interactions have produced viral moments. During FOX’s Week 1 broadcast, Brady teased Gronkowski about punctuality, and the former tight end responded on-air. He also commented on a post on X.

“I am coming for you next week Tommy Boy, so watch out,” Gronk tweeted.

They also drew attention in June at Fanatics Fest in New York, as they attempted to recreate a Super Bowl celebration involving the Lombardi Trophy. Brady’s throw caused the replica to split apart, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Ad

Sunday’s throw came just before the Chiefs and Eagles renewed their rivalry in a rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl in February. Kansas City entered the game trying to avoid its first 0-2 start in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is looking add to its success in recent regular season meetings. It marked the fifth time in five seasons the two franchises have faced each other.

Defending Super Bowl champions have historically fared well in regular season rematches, with a 7-3 record entering Sunday.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications