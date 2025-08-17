“They may have been better with Aaron Rodgers”: NFL fans react to Justin Fields’ nightmare performance in preseason game vs. Giants

After last year's 5-12 record with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets brought in Justin Fields as their starting quarterback for this upcoming season. He made his preseason debut during last week's 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Fields completed three of the four passes he attempted for 42 passing yards.

Unfortunately, Justin Fields was unable to sustain this momentum during Saturday's showdown against the New York Giants. The quarterback completed just one of the five passes he attempted on the field for four passing yards with no touchdowns.

Despite this lacklustre performance, ESPN analyst Rich Cimini urged fans to stay positive about Fields' future with the Jets.

"Justin Fields: 1-for-5, 4 passing yards. Let's be positive, and say the #Jets passing attack is a work in progress," Cimini wrote in a tweet on X.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini Justin Fields: 1-for-5, 4 passing yards. Let's be positive, and say the #Jets passing attack is a work in progress.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to Fields' performance against the Giants.

PRboy147 @mfpmMetsman147 @RichCimini They may have been better w Rodgers?

Jay @StrongIslandJay @RichCimini I’m concerned

HomeInsuranceRich @RichSpaulding @RichCimini Preseason play calling. Basic and vanilla. He'll benefit from regular season play calling. Also, his superpowers flash in the red zone. Didn't get a chance to show his superpowers. Have some faith.

Diana Zinner @Yogurt24 @RichCimini Yeah, he's not the long-term answer as QB. I mean, let's be honest..

michael Landri @LandriMichael @RichCimini Lets be honest and call it like it is Fields isn't good.

Dre Vin Sanders @DFouric99428 @RichCimini It’s weak Other teams QBs way better than what is currently displayed vs Giants.

Last season, Fields played for the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside Russell Wilson on the depth chart. He played in 10 games and recorded 1,106 yards and five TDs passing. The quarterback helped Mike Tomlin's team finish with a 10-7 record and a wild-card loss to the Ravens in the playoffs.

In March, Fields agreed to a two-year deal worth $40 million with the Jets. He is expected to lead the team as the starting quarterback in 2025.

Giants star Kavyon Thibodeaux shares his thoughts on Justin Fields after joint practice with the Jets

Before Saturday's game, both teams participated in joint practices. However, edge rusher Kavyon Thibodeaux was not impressed with what he saw from Fields in practice.

According to Giants writer Pat Leonard, the edge rusher had an unfiltered review of the quarterback's game while throwing shade at his passing showcase.

"#Giants edge rusher Kavyon Thibodeaux was asked for his evaluation of Justin Fields as a QB after 2 days of practices against the #Jets. Thibodeaux says he honestly can't give one because Fields had to spend so much time running and scrambling away from the Giants' pass rush."

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN #Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked for his evaluation of Justin Fields as a QB after 2 days of practices against the #Jets. Thibodeaux says he honestly can't give one because Fields had to spend so much time running and scrambling away from the Giants' pass rush

The Jets will take on the Eagles in their final preseason game on August 22. They will then kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7. It will be played at MetLife Stadium and will begin at 1:00 pm ET.

