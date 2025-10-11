"They need to start drug testing analysts”: NFL fans react to Ryan Clark’s bizarre Cam Skattebo “crotch candy” story

ESPN’s Ryan Clark became the center of online reactions after sharing a story about New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo during Friday’s &quot;First Take&quot; broadcast. Clark said that the running back once pulled candy out of his pants after a college game and offered it to him.The revelation came as part of a segment recapping the Giants’ upset win over Philadelphia. But the detail quickly took on a life of its own, with fans on X.&quot;They need to start drug testing analysts smh,&quot; one fan said.Chè @shearknadoLINK@_MLFootball They need to start drug testing analysts smh&quot;I think it's funny that Ryan Clark doesn't even realize the Cam Skattebo was roasting him in that moment,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Ryan Clark has guaranteed CTE,&quot; a fan said.More fans reacted to Ryan's story.&quot;This dude just needs to be gone from tv all together.. he sucks at his job and is just there for the click bait,&quot; one fan said.&quot;RC just doesn't know how to be an on screen personality. Like this is just weird to bring up and makes things awkward. Not to mention, he is always apologizing for saying wild shit,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I believe Ryan Clark went to LSU. So that kinda explains it. No?&quot; one fan said.According to Clark, he first met Cam Skattebo during his time at Arizona State. After one game, he chatted with the player’s parents when Skattebo emerged from the locker room holding a small bag of candy. Clark recalled that the running back offered him some of it, to which he replied that he wanted no part of “crotch candy.”Cam Skattebo shines as the Giants shock the EaglesSyndication: The Record - Source: ImagnThe timing of Ryan Clark’s story coincided with Cam Skattebo’s breakout night. The rookie running back powered the Giants to a 34-17 victory over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, rushing for 98 yards and three touchdowns.Paired with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, Skattebo helped New York snap an eight-game divisional losing streak and deliver one of the season’s biggest upsets.Coach Brian Daboll credited the duo for bringing urgency and edge to the locker room.&quot;They are very competitive individuals who have a lot of pride, toughness and belief in themselves,&quot; Daboll said.&quot;That's important for any team when you have players like that. They care about their teammates, they prepare very diligently and I trust them a lot on the field.&quot;Defender Brian Burns called the pair “fearless.” Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott said Skattebo’s energy was contagious, recalling a sideline celebration that turned into an impromptu wrestling match.