"They have proven nothing over the years" - NFL analyst doesn't like the sound of Lions drafting Malik Willis

In less than three weeks, Malik Willis will be an NFL quarterback. Willis is a dual-threat signal caller who resembles Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson with respect to his effectiveness in scrambling.

The Detroit Lions have the second overall pick and are one of the few NFL teams without a definitive answer to their quarterback position. Rumors have swirled of them potentially selecting the Liberty star.

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt addressed those rumors on Monday (April 11). Brandt is a fan of Willis and is concerned the Lions would be a poor fit for the young quarterback. Brandt said:

"I love Malik Willis. We did a lot of time with him last week and I want him to succeed in this league. Never mind is he the right fit for the Lions? Are the Lions the right fit for him?"

He went on to assert:

"I don't know if I want Malik Willis going to Detroit. They have proven nothing over the years that they will take care of him and surround him."

Brandt isn't the only host who doesn't wish to see Willis drafted to the Lions. His co-host, Michael Robinson, backed up Brandt's take.

𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭. @JohnnyBSkol



Doesn't like Malik Willis to the



#GMFB @RealMikeRob is such a good dude that he is even polite when he throws shade.Doesn't like Malik Willis to the #Lions because he wants the kid to have a chance to succeed. @RealMikeRob is such a good dude that he is even polite when he throws shade.Doesn't like Malik Willis to the #Lions because he wants the kid to have a chance to succeed.#GMFB

Brandt further explained why he doesn't see the Lions being a good fit for Willis. He cites Detroit's lack of success and failure to build a team around their previous quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford's 12 years with the Lions are the perfect example of that theory being true. Brandt said:

"And as much as we love guys like Herbert or even Mahomes, Mahomes landed in an awesome place. And a lot of the questions when there’s Reid and Bieniemy like, what are you getting if you go to Detroit and you're Malik Willis?"

He concluded:

"Again, I know this is really disparaging of Detroit, but this is a meritocracy. You got to earn the respect. You got to earn the right to say, ‘yeah, as a lion? He's going to the Super Bowl.’ So I like Malik. I don't want to see him go to Detroit."

Willis being drafted second overall is in itself a controversial topic amongst analysts. Some argue his talent level doesn't justify that high a selection. Others think his talent does but agree with Brandt that the Lions are a cautionary destination to be drafted.

Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid Malik Willis at No. 2 overall to the Lions?



It’s an idea that you either love or really dislike, but they have to at least consider it. Here’s why: Malik Willis at No. 2 overall to the Lions? It’s an idea that you either love or really dislike, but they have to at least consider it. Here’s why: https://t.co/rNua2hZLXc

The Lions will have a tough decision whether to draft Malik Willis second overall

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan

Malik Willis is a solid prospect and his abilities are evident when you watch his college tape. In addition to throwing for 48 touchdowns in his four-year college career, he rushed for an impressive 27 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.

The Lions' quarterback needs will come down to how they feel about Jared Goff. Goff didn't set the world on fire in 2021, but he wasn't a disaster either. Detroit could therefore ride out one more season with Goff.

It is also worth noting that next year's quarterback class is expected to be far superior to this year's. Consequently, the Lions can afford to draft the best overall player at second-overall and wait until 2023 to find their next signal-caller.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra