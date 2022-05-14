“They’re America’s scheme” - NFL insider explains why he’s taking the Bengals over Cowboys in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys. You either love or hate Dallas, but one thing is for certain; they are known as "America's Team."

Nate Burleson spoke on GMFB about the Cowboys and how they're not America's Team, but "America's Scheme."

Burelson said:

“What are the Cowboys? I was talking to one of my friends who’s a Cowboys fan. I said, ‘They’re America's team, they're America's team.’ He said ‘no, they're America’s scheme.’ He said, ‘like a pyramid scheme. They ask you to invest, and they give you nothing in return.’ I said, ‘damn, okay.’ But here's the thing, we get it. The Cowboys, on paper, have been fantastic over the last few years, Super Bowl champs as we'd like to say before the season starts. We know that the Bengals are capable."

Burelson said that, although it is an early prediction, he's going with the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Cowboys at Dallas in week two.

Burelson added:

"So this game right here, Week Two, Bengals at Cowboys. And to be honest, if I had to pick one right now, I would lean towards the Bengals going in and punching the Cowboys in the face in Dallas. Now obviously, this is early to be picking some games. But I'm just talking about what those teams showed us in the playoffs. I'm going with the Bengals.”

The Dallas Cowboys had a dissapointing season, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the best teams on paper heading into last season. With an offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, they were one of the best offenses in the league. They had a two-headed monster backfield with Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, and they had good pass catchers in Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz.

On defense, they were led by Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons, and cornerback Trevon Diggs had a league-high 11 interceptions.

They won the NFC East and hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard round. They got upset by the 49ers 23-17, ending their season short of a Super Bowl run.

Week 2 at home will be an early test for the Dallas Cowboys against a top team in the league. If Dallas picks up a victory, they'll have all the momentum they need to start the season.

