"They're borderline non-NFL players": Colin Cowherd rips Jerry Jones for trading Cowboys' early draft picks for backups

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd isn't impressed with the Dallas Cowboys' front office this offseason. They traded a fifth-round pick in this year's draft with the New England Patriots to acquire quarterback Joe Milton III and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

On his show "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did not mince his words when criticising Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. He highlighted how the team is giving up draft picks only to bring in backups with no guarantee of success.

Cowherd highlighted how the team made a similar move last season when they brought in wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers. Mingo and a seventh-round 2025 pick were traded to the Cowboys for a 2025 fifth-rounder.

"Jerry Jones was threatened by Bill Parcels and Jimmy Johnson, and they've only had really one star first round quarterback since Jerry's been there. And that's Troy Aikman," Cowherd said. "And then Jerry gave up a fifth-rounder for Joe Milton, who's a clear backup."

"And he gave up a fifth rounder for Mingo, the wide receiver from Carolina. It's like time out. Fifth rounders can be stars. George Kittle in this league is a fifth rounder. There's a lot of talent in this league. You can't just give out fourth and fifth round picks for receivers who are not only backups, they're borderline non-NFL players."

Despite being traded for a fifth-rounder, Jonathan Mingo had an underwhelming campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. In eight games, he had 46 receiving yards.

The team already has Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback. So Joe Milton III will serve as his backup for the upcoming season. Thus, there is no guarantee that he will see any playing time on the gridiron during his stint in Dallas.

Jerry Jones provides update on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury

Another reason why the Cowboys invested in Joe Milton III is that Dak Prescott is still rehabilitating from his injury. In Week 9 last year, he suffered a season-ending injury. Cooper Rush took over the starting quarterback duties, but he joined the Ravens last month on a two-year deal worth $6.2 million.

On Tuesday, Jerry Jones updated on the Dak Prescott situation. He stated that the quarterback will have limited participation in the offseason so that he returns completely healthy to lead the team on the field again.

"I don't know the definition of what full participation might mean," Jones said. "Everybody will be smart about it. For me, he's every bit under the circumstances, on schedule to get ready in a very prudent way for us to have the year we want to have. I think he's getting ready to go."

"He should be there timely, be able to execute individually and in team and what is required for a lot of spring. He should be able to do things withing reasons as far as risk is concerned in training camp."

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 7-10 campaign last season. They fired head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and promoted OC Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement, with the hope of securing their Lombardi trophy since their Super Bowl XXX triumph

