"They’re going to win Super Bowl" - Kay Adams picks surprising NFC North team to lift Lombardi Trophy in 2025 NFL season

NFL sportscaster Kay Adams has made an early prediction on which team will win the Super Bowl next year. The analyst backed the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings to go all the way and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

During her "Up & Adams" show on Monday, Adams interjected when her guest, Chris Simms, was speaking highly of the Vikings.

"I think they will win the Super Bowl," Adams said. (Timestamp: 1:40)

Adams then waxed lyrical on the Vikings and their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

"I would, too [have more questions about McCarthy than the other second-year quarterbacks] and then I met him, and I like, just like a total fan, just fell for him," Adams said. "I met him down in Mayakoba at the NFLPA classic and I go, 'Oh, you are a winner.' And just how Harrison (Smith) was talking about him like the OGs, in that feeling, the way he was speaking to me. I bought every stock. I was like, 'Yep, eating it for breakfast.' Absolutely."

The Vikings, led by QB Sam Darnold, finished the regular season with a 14-3 record last season. They qualified for the playoffs, but lost to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

Nonetheless, with Darnold leaving Minnesota in the free agency, there are suggestions that J.J. McCarthy could get the QB1 role for the 2025 season.

J.J. McCarthy told Kay Adams that Vikings haven't decided on him being QB1 for 2025 season

NFL sportscaster Kay Adams

In March, Kay Adams interviewed J.J. McCarthy, and the quarterback said that the Vikings still hadn't decided on their QB1.

“They haven’t told me," McCarthy said. "I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day and I never want that to be given to me. Its such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I’m going to make the most of it every single day.”

The Vikings took McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The QB missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in a preseason game.

Nonetheless, McCarthy has been cleared to take part in practice for the Vikings this offseason. He will want to make a strong impression to earn the starting quarterback position for next season.

