"They're so hot" - NFL fans swoon over Jalen Hurts and wife Bryonna's outfit at 2025 Met Gala 

NFL fans on social media have reacted to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his wife Bryonna's stunning outfits at the 2025 Met Gala. Coming off his remarkable Super Bowl-winning season with the Eagles, Hurts and his wife attended the star-packed event held in New York on Monday, on the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Hurts graced the red carpet in a black outfit. He wore a white shirt, a black blazer, matching pants and a flat cap. By his side, Bryonna wore an elegant brown dress that complemented her husband’s look.

Eagles Nation shared pictures of the couple from the 2025 Met Gala Red carpet on X/Twitter.

Fans were highly impressed with the look and shared their reactions and praise for the NFL couple:

"Dream come true they so hot!" one fan said.

"Gorgeous, lets go birds," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful couple!" a fan added.

Here are some more reactions from fans online:

"She played it very safe … nice nonetheless," one fan said.

"Wow, he looks so great!" another fan added.

"Beautiful," a fan wrote.

Jalen Hurts shares rare glimpse of practice session

During this offseason, Jalen Hurts shared a rare glimpse of his practice session on Instagram. On April 19, he posted two pictures on his social media handle, along with a caption that read:

"Keep The Main Thing…"

Following a stellar 2024 campaign where he threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns, Hurts helped the Eagles to Super Bowl glory. While his numbers were slightly down from his career-best 2023 season (3,858 passing yards), the ultimate result — lifting the Lombardy Trophy — made it a season to remember.

Intriguingly, following his Super Bowl victory, he even walked down the aisle and tied the knot with Bryonna Burrows. Per Men's Health, the couple got married in the spring of 2025. He introduced Burrows as his wife in the interview with the magazine and even had a note in his pocket from her which read, per People.com:

"You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you."

Hurts and Co. will hope to defend their championship next season and win a third Super Bowl in the organization's history.

