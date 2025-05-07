"They’re the hunter" - NFL insider claims $6,800,000,000 underdog franchise has highest upside for Super Bowl run 

NFL insider Rob Guerrera believes the San Francisco 49ers have a chance of winning the Super Bowl this upcoming season. On Tuesday, he made an appearance on the "Up and Adams Show". While discussing the $6,800,000,000-worth franchise, Guerrera believes that head coach Kyle Shanahan has talent on the roster to help them emerge as a strong playoff contender.

Guerrera also talked about how, after being chased by other franchises in the league over the years, it's now time for the 49ers to become the 'hunter' and work towards winning their first Super Bowl since 1995.

"It's a little different. You know, in years past, they were the hunter, right?" Guerrera said. "Everyone was chasing the 49ers......This year, that's not the case. This year, they're the hunter, right?

"The strategy for the 49ers is, 'Hey, just get into the playoffs, and anything can happen.' And we've seen Kyle Shanahan coach it up in the playoff and make some runs," he added.

He also pointed out the fact that the 49ers have one of the easiest schedules in 2025, thus boosting their chances of making it to the playoffs. Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl twice. The first was during Super Bowl LIV when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their last appearance was during the 2023 season when they once again lost to the Chiefs in their quest for a Lombardi Trophy. Last season, however, the 49ers had an underwhelming season where they could only muster a 6-11 record. They finished last in the NFC West and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

'RGIII' fires a warning to Kyle Shanahan amid mass exodus in free agency while rebuilding to compete for Super Bowl

Before the 2025 NFL draft, the 49ers parted ways with several key talents, including WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw and RB Elijah Mitchell, among others. This led to questions arising about the 49ers' plan for the 2025 season.

On March 11, ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III shared a post on X/Twitter, warning the 49ers to make good decisions or end up facing the wrath of their fanbase.

"Not sure what the 49ers are doing, but losing your road dog at LB in Greenlaw, CB Chavarius Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, your RG Banks, OT Moore, trading Deebo Samuel and cutting your versatile H-Back Juszczyk SOUND LIKE A REBUILD. Better get it right or the fans will RIOT."

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers utilized the draft to address these positions of need before their 2025 campaign. After a disappointing journey last season, it will be interesting to see if these changes help them emerge as potential Super Bowl contenders.

