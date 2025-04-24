San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Full list of Kyle Shanahan's selections

  • home icon
By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:21 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished with a record of 6-11. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Brock Purdy derailed their season, but they are all fully healthy again.

The 49ers are still considered a Super Bowl contender due to Kyle Shanahan. But the franchise has to find some very good players in the draft to fill the void of players they parted with in the offseason.

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025

  • Round 1, pick 11
  • Round 2, pick 11
  • Round 3, pick 11
  • Round 3, pick 36
  • Round 4, pick 11
  • Round 4, pick 36
  • Round 5, pick 9
  • Round 5, pick 24
  • Round 7, pick 11
  • Round 7, pick 33
  • Round 7, pick 36

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 1

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 2

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 3

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 5

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 6

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Round 7

Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.

With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.

Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.

When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket.

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
