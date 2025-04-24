San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Full list of Kyle Shanahan's selections

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished with a record of 6-11. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Brock Purdy derailed their season, but they are all fully healthy again.

The 49ers are still considered a Super Bowl contender due to Kyle Shanahan. But the franchise has to find some very good players in the draft to fill the void of players they parted with in the offseason.

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 11

Round 2, pick 11

Round 3, pick 11

Round 3, pick 36

Round 4, pick 11

Round 4, pick 36

Round 5, pick 9

Round 5, pick 24

Round 7, pick 11

Round 7, pick 33

Round 7, pick 36

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

