"They're in job preservation mode": NFL analyst raises red flags on Russell Wilson bet by Giants front office

In March, Russell Wilson agreed to join the New York Giants on a one-year deal. The team also brought in Jameis Winston and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. The Super Bowl XLVIII champ is projected to take over as the starting quarterback this upcoming season.

However, NFL analyst Kevin Clark still has his doubts about Wilson as the Giants' QB1. On Friday's episode of ESPN's 'First Take', he dubbed the 10x Pro Bowler a 'bust'.

"This one (Russell Wilson) going to be a bust with no qualifications," Clark said. "Okay, I'm not going to call him the 18th best quarterback or whatever. Uh, I struggle to see the vision here with the New York Giants. I think that they're in job preservation mode with the coach and GM.

"I think they're going to want to go to Jaxson Dart as soon as possible in order to build a proof of concept and say, 'Hey, we deserve these jobs in 2026 because we're building with the young quarterback.' Russell Wilson is not good enough to win eight, nine, 10 games, the type of performance you need to save your job. It's going to be a bust for Russell Wilson." (TS- 4:05)

Last season, the Giants finished with a disappointing 3-14 record, finishing last in the NFC East. This led to the team parting ways with quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. Tommy DeVito was the only returning signal-caller for the Giants.

On the other hand, Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside Justin Fields on the depth chart. He started in 11 games and recorded 2,482 yards and 16 TDs passing. Mike Tomlin's team qualified for the playoffs but unfortunately lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Russell Wilson shares his true feelings about Giants star Malik Nabers

Last month, the veteran quarterback attended the 2025 Fanatics Fest, accompanied by wide receiver Malik Nabers.

During a panel interview at the event, Russell Wilson had high praise for the second-year wide receiver and expressed his excitement about playing alongside him.

"It's funny cause my locker room is the locker I had when we won the Super Bowl. Second thing is, my locker is right next to this dude (Malik Nabers), the best wide receiver in the league." Wilson said.

The Giants drafted Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. In his debut campaign, he started 13 of the 15 games he played and recorded 1,204 yards and seven TDs receiving. Now, with Wilson on the offense, the Giants will be hoping for even better performances from Nabers this upcoming season.

