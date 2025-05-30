"Every girl in the city likes him": Russell Wilson gets honest on sharing Giants QB room with "Italian Stallion"

The Giants brought in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason to strengthen their QB depth chart. They also utilized their 2025 first-round pick on ex-Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart. The only quarterback to remain from the 2024 roster is Tommy DeVito.

On Thursday, Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson, on retired NBA star Carmelo Anthony's YouTube show 7 PM in Brooklyn, shared his perspective about Tommy DeVito as a teammate.

Wilson had nothing but positive comments about the quarterback, labeling DeViot as an "Italian Stallion".

"Tommy DeVito, guys who's an Italian stallion out here," Wilson said. "I think every girl in the city likes him, you know what I mean? But Tommy's great man. He's funny. Just a great teammate." (TS-28:25 onwards)

The New York Giants signed Tommy DeVito as a UDFA agent after the 2023 NFL draft. During the 2024 campaign, he served as the third-string quarterback, behind Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. In two seasons, DeVito played 12 games with eight starts, recording 1,358 yards and eight TDs passing.

In March, the Giants signed Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal as the only returning quarterback on the team. He's once again projected to be the third-string quarterback on the depth chart. Russell Wilson has emerged as the favorite over the offseason to become the QB1. He took most of the first-team snaps during the ongoing OTAs.

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke has high praise for Russell Wilson

Having a Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Wilson in the locker room is a morale boost for the Giants.

On Wednesday, linebacker Bobby Okereke praised Russell Wilson, saying that he's excited to work with the 10x Pro Bowler.

"I mean I can't say enough about Russ and Jameis, the presence, they're in this locker room, the leadership they bring, the maturity they bring, just the vets that they are and the respect they have in this league," Okereke said.

"I think Russ is one of the seven quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl and have 10 pro bowls, so there's a certain aura he's got about him. But yeah, we are all very excited."

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson had a disappointing two-season stint with the Denver Broncos. During the 2024 season, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside Justin Fields on the QB depth chart. They finished with a 10-7 record and reaching the wild card round of the playoffs.

