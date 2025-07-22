“They’re a joke of a show”: NFL fans roast ESPN for mistaking Brandin Cooks for George Pickens in viral resurfaced clip

In a slip-up that quickly went viral, ESPN's First Take mistakenly aired a two-year-old highlight of Dak Prescott connecting with former Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks.They misidentified it as a recent training camp play involving newly-acquired George Pickens.The broadcast mistake on Tuesday's episode sparked immediate backlash online, with NFL fans on X calling out the network.One fan wrote, &quot;Shows that they're a joke of a show.&quot;𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINKShows that they’re a joke of a show&quot;kinda looks real lol,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Billion dollar corporation….&quot; wrote one fan.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Hire me they dont know wtf they doin,&quot; posted another fan.&quot;It just shows that the show is a total joke,&quot; commented another fan.One fan wrote, &quot;So here we are.&quot;The segment, which aired Tuesday morning, came amid a discussion about Dallas Cowboys training camp and Micah Parsons’ ongoing contract situation.Host Molly Qerim introduced what she believed to be fresh footage from Oxnard, praising a supposed first-day touchdown between Prescott and Pickens. But the play in question took place in July 2023 and had nothing to do with the team's current roster.In truth, the Cowboys hadn't even begun on-field training activities by the time the clip aired. The team's first practice wasn't scheduled until later that afternoon, a fact listed on public schedules.The error can be traced back to an X post by user @FergSZN, who uploaded the 2023 video and framed it as a George Pickens highlight.ESPN issued a partial correction after George Pickens' slip-upLater in the segment, Molly Qerim acknowledged that the clip featured Brandin Cooks, not George Pickens. However, no mention was made of the video’s actual age or that the Cowboys hadn’t even begun training yet. ESPN also credited the viral poster without investigating the video’s source.Without Stephen A. Smith on set, the show leaned more heavily on visuals to fill the airtime. The mistake occurred about 15 minutes into a Cowboys-heavy segment that otherwise focused on serious offseason developments.The mix-up came as the anticipation for George Pickens’ Cowboys debut is about to reach its heights. Acquired during the offseason to bolster Dallas’ receiving corps, Pickens is expected to play a major role alongside CeeDee Lamb.Analysts project him to stretch the field vertically and take pressure off Lamb in critical moments. This could elevate the Cowboys’ passing game heading into the 2025 season.